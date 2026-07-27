Rain lashed several parts of New Delhi on Monday, bringing relief from the hot and humid weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more light rain and thunderstorms over the next few days, with temperatures set to fall.

Rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Monday, bringing relief to residents from hot and humid weather conditions.

IMD Weather Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) daily weather report issued on Monday, Delhi is likely to witness light rain and thunderstorms over the next few days, with generally cloudy skies and moderate rain at isolated places.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung.

The weather department said maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next six days.

Day-wise Rain Prediction

Delhi is expected to receive a spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and surface winds of 20-30 kmph at a few places during the evening and night on Monday.

For Tuesday, the IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of very light to light rain at most places and moderate rain at a few places from morning to noon.

Another spell of rain is likely towards the evening or night.

The weather department has also forecast moderate rainfall over Delhi on Wednesday, with light to moderate rain expected at several places during the day.

Advisory for Commuters

The IMD has advised commuters to check traffic conditions before leaving and avoid areas prone to waterlogging. (ANI)