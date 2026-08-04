Parts of Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida received overnight rain accompanied by gusty winds, bringing down temperatures. The India Meteorological Department has now issued a yellow alert, forecasting more showers throughout the day.

Residents of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram woke up to lovely weather with extensive rains lashing several parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) offering much needed respite from the previous period of heat and humidity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow advisory for Delhi-NCR warning of further rain, thunderstorms and strong winds during the day. However, commuters have been cautioned to exercise caution as waterlogging and traffic snarls are possible in low-lying regions.

NCR sees temperature dip with rain

Early on Sunday morning, rains lashed numerous sections of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and other areas and brought down temperatures considerably. The rain also helped clear the air and lower the humidity, making it more comfortable to be outside than it has been during the last several days.

The change in the weather was appreciated by many inhabitants, albeit in certain sections of the city the rain slowed the movement of traffic during peak office hours.

Yellow Alert Issued By IMD

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow advisory for Delhi-NCR saying there is a risk of moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

The meteorological agency has predicted occasional rains to continue during the day. Residents are encouraged to stay careful, especially while travelling, as rapid changes in the weather might impact road conditions and visibility.

Traffic & Water Loging

The rain gave reprieve from the heat but presented issues for commuters. Waterlogging in various low-lying regions led to traffic snarls on important routes in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram.

Motorists are being warned to drive cautiously, avoid wet sections of road if possible and allow for additional travel time. Public transport services will probably continue to run but some disruption may occur during times of severe rainfall.

Day Weather Forecast

IMD has predicted mostly overcast sky with mild to moderate rain in numerous areas across Delhi-NCR. There may also be isolated heavy showers, thunderstorms and severe gusts in certain regions.

The government has warned people to stay away from seeking refuge beneath trees during lightning activity and to secure loose outdoor objects that might be blown about by severe winds.

Monsoon Activity Persists

Monsoon activity is still going in northern India, as is evident from the recent spate of rains. Weather experts say similar circumstances are expected for the next few days, with intermittent rains helping to keep temperatures down but raising the risk of isolated floods in susceptible spots.

Residents are encouraged to remain informed with the latest weather forecasts and government advisories before preparing for outdoor travel.