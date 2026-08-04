Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark at a Cauvery water meeting, allegedly targeting actor Trisha after the crowd chanted her name, has sparked a political row. Opposition leaders condemned it as 'disgusting', while the DMK staunchly defended him.

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin has come under criticism over a remark made during a public meeting in Thanjavur on the Cauvery water issue, with opposition leaders alleging that the comment was an indirect reference to actor Trisha. The DMK, however, denied the allegation, saying no such reference was made.

While addressing the gathering, Udhayanidhi Stalin was interrupted by sections of the crowd chanting "Trisha, Trisha." Pausing briefly, he allegedly remarked, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there," before clarifying that he was referring to the Cauvery. The comment drew sharp reactions from political leaders.

Opposition Condemns 'Disgusting' Remark

TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan termed the remark "disgusting" and accused the DMK leadership of lowering the standards of political discourse. "Absolutely disgusting. Passing such disgraceful comments against anyone is completely unacceptable. It exposes the mindset, political culture, and declining standards of the Arivalayam clan. Your announced protest collapsed even before it could begin. Now, desperate for attention, you have resorted to cheap provocation and engagement farming. This is precisely why the people of Tamil Nadu rejected you and confined you to the position you are in today. Continue with this arrogance and indecency, and you will soon be erased from public relevance altogether. Even by Arivalayam's already abysmal standards, this is a new low," Charan said.

MDMK Principal Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Durai Vaiko also criticised the alleged remark, saying the focus of the event should have remained on the Cauvery issue and the concerns of Tamil Nadu's farmers. "The issue was about Cauvery and the sufferings of the Tamil Nadu farmers. It is highly condemnable that the Opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin has uttered such derogatory comments. It goes against women. I condemn it. It was not a stage to settle personal scores. It is unfortunate," Vaiko told ANI.

DMK Issues Denial

Responding to the criticism, DMK MP TR Baalu rejected the allegations and said Udhayanidhi Stalin had not referred to any individual. "He has not mentioned any word about the particular woman. It is all false," Baalu told reporters.