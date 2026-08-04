A bus conductor in Maharashtra, Sangeeta Palve, became a hero after saving a female passenger who suffered a heart attack at a bus stop. CCTV footage shows Palve performing a life-saving procedure, which, despite online debate over the technique, successfully revived the woman before she was rushed to a hospital.

At a bus stop in Maharashtra, a lady who worked as a bus conductor saved the life of another woman who was a passenger, turning what could have been a tragic event into a tale of incredible bravery. Social media users are sharing CCTV footage of the event, which purportedly showed the passenger seated on a bench at the Sambhaji Nagar bus stop. Abruptly, the woman began to grip her chest and shift and move in a panic. People in her immediate vicinity quickly knew he was experiencing a heart attack!

A bus conductor arrived to the scene just as things were starting to get out of control and proceeded to assist the woman by massaging her chest. After that, the conductor began doing CPR on her, however several online users pointed out that this was the "wrong procedure." The traveller eventually recovered despite the "incorrect CPR," which relieved the others. A couple members of the uniformed staff then dragged the still-weak woman away. The woman was allegedly taken to the hospital for treatment later on.

“When a woman suffered a heart attack at the Sambhaji Nagar bus stand, bus conductor Sangeeta Palve didn't panic—she immediately performed CPR and helped save the woman's life. An ambulance was called, but it didn't arrive in time. In the end, the woman had to be rushed to the hospital in a rickshaw. One woman's quick thinking made the difference between life and death. True heroes don't always wear uniforms—they act when every second counts,” the post read.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

Internet Reactions

“Glad that she was saved in time anyhow. But this showed that people around are not prepared for these medical emergencies. That's not how CPR is given,” a user said. “It really good see it took less 3 minutes to do basic CPR and taken to hospital and didn't waited for 108 or 112 else would have happened something,” added another.

“With due respect, this is incorrect. CPR is never given to an awake person. In chest pain/heart attack, don’t waste time, call 108 and rush to hospital. Good intention, but wrong info can mislead people,” commented the next person.