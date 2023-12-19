Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Drones banned, checkpoints up; Tight security in place for Pran Pratishtha ceremony

The security plan involves strict measures, including the deployment of CRPF, UPSSF, PSC, and civil police, restricting unauthorized access near the temple, and a ban on unapproved drone flights. Enhanced surveillance through CCTV cameras and strengthened river security are part of the security arrangements

As preparations intensify for the forthcoming Sri Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, a comprehensive security blueprint has been devised. In addition to the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force, the state police force will be strategically positioned throughout the city. Inspector General Praveen Kumar emphasized the existing sensitivity of Ayodhya from a security perspective and assured the presence of an ample police force, including CRPF, UPSSF, PSC, and civil police units.

Kumar stated that stringent security measures, including thorough investigations, will be enforced to restrict unauthorized access near the temple. The security plan includes the prohibition of drone flights without official permission. Checking points will be established at key locations, and surveillance will be enhanced through CCTV cameras.

To ensure the safety of the Ram Temple, additional security measures will be implemented along the riverbanks, strengthening river security. During the Shri Ram Pran Pratishtha ceremony, parking arrangements will be provided on 37 government and non-government lands, equipped with surveillance cameras.

Ahead of the ceremony on January 22nd and 23rd, heavy vehicles will be barred from entering the city, with provisions made for the smooth passage of smaller vehicles. Special arrangements will be in place for invited attendees, and information about route diversions will be disseminated through various channels. The Intelligence Wing will remain active during the consecration ceremony, employing Artificial Intelligence to gather information and monitor potential security threats.

