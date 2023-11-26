Countdown to Ayodhya Ram Temple's inauguration: Intricate floor-inlay work unveiled; see pictures

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has provided a sneak peek into the ongoing floor-inlay work at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, in preparation for the scheduled inauguration on January 22. The Trust showcased the intricate details of the work through images posted on the social media platform 'X.' Earlier updates from the Trust, shared in October, revealed the impressive carvings within the premises of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. These glimpses offered a glimpse of the meticulous craftsmanship involved in the construction.

The update from the Trust comes days after it shared how the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was decorated for the auspicious festival of Diwali, which was celebrated on November 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to grace the inauguration ceremony on January 22, 2024. An official invitation was extended to the Prime Minister by representatives from the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Tirtha Kshetra and religious leaders. This event follows the ceremonial laying of the foundation stone by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.

The construction gained momentum after the landmark 2019 Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, paving the way for the grand temple's construction. In line with this, the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust was established by the Centre to oversee and decide on all aspects of the project.

The construction work has been progressing steadily under the careful supervision of the Trust. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is expected to enshrine the idol of Ram Lalla, marking the culmination of this long-cherished and significant project.

