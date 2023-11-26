Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Countdown to Ayodhya Ram Temple's inauguration: Intricate floor-inlay work unveiled; see pictures

    Explore the intricate craftsmanship and significant milestones as Ayodhya's Ram Temple nears completion, set for inauguration on January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Countdown to Ayodhya Ram Temple's inauguration: Intricate floor-inlay work unveiled; see pictures snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 26, 2023, 3:28 PM IST

    The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has provided a sneak peek into the ongoing floor-inlay work at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, in preparation for the scheduled inauguration on January 22. The Trust showcased the intricate details of the work through images posted on the social media platform 'X.' Earlier updates from the Trust, shared in October, revealed the impressive carvings within the premises of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. These glimpses offered a glimpse of the meticulous craftsmanship involved in the construction.

    The update from the Trust comes days after it shared how the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was decorated for the auspicious festival of Diwali, which was celebrated on November 12.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to grace the inauguration ceremony on January 22, 2024. An official invitation was extended to the Prime Minister by representatives from the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Tirtha Kshetra and religious leaders. This event follows the ceremonial laying of the foundation stone by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.

    The construction gained momentum after the landmark 2019 Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, paving the way for the grand temple's construction. In line with this, the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust was established by the Centre to oversee and decide on all aspects of the project.

    The construction work has been progressing steadily under the careful supervision of the Trust. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is expected to enshrine the idol of Ram Lalla, marking the culmination of this long-cherished and significant project.

    Also read: Ayodhya's Ram Temple: Over 3,000 candidates apply for priests' posts; here's how final 20 will be selected

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2023, 3:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Union Minister is misleading...' Kerala CM responds to FM Nirmala Sitharaman over welfare pension allocation rkn

    'Union Minister is misleading...' Kerala CM responds to FM Nirmala Sitharaman over welfare pension allocation

    'A blow to democracy': BJP leader R Ashok condemns Karnataka Cabinet's controversial decision

    'A blow to democracy': BJP leader R Ashok condemns Karnataka Cabinet's controversial decision

    Centre advises state govts to review hospital preparedness amid rising pneumonia cases in China AJR

    Centre advises state govts to review hospital preparedness amid rising pneumonia cases in China

    AICC ka neta bol raha hai Furious Congress Chief Kharge asks people to 'get out' from poll rally (WATCH) snt

    'AICC ka neta bol raha hai': Furious Congress Chief Kharge asks people to 'get out' from poll rally (WATCH)

    Kerala: Man gets life imprisonment for murdering his mother in Palakkad rkn

    Kerala: Man gets life imprisonment for murdering his mother in Palakkad

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande scolded by Vicky Jain's mother; Jigna Vora evicted (Details) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande scolded by Vicky Jain's mother; Jigna Vora evicted (Details)

    'Union Minister is misleading...' Kerala CM responds to FM Nirmala Sitharaman over welfare pension allocation rkn

    'Union Minister is misleading...' Kerala CM responds to FM Nirmala Sitharaman over welfare pension allocation

    'A blow to democracy': BJP leader R Ashok condemns Karnataka Cabinet's controversial decision

    'A blow to democracy': BJP leader R Ashok condemns Karnataka Cabinet's controversial decision

    Bangla Sahib to Golden Temple-7 popular gurudwara to visit on Gurpurab RBA

    Bangla Sahib to Golden Temple-7 popular gurudwara to visit on Gurpurab

    Centre advises state govts to review hospital preparedness amid rising pneumonia cases in China AJR

    Centre advises state govts to review hospital preparedness amid rising pneumonia cases in China

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon