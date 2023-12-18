Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Heard of the Ramanandi sect that worships Lord Ram as a child?

The Ramanandi sect, founded by Jagatguru Shri Ramanandacharya ji, is one of the four ancient Bairagi sects and follows distinct rituals, including adorning tilaks, to worship Lord Ram in the form of a child.

The consecration of the statue of Lord Shri Ram in the Ayodhya Ram temple is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024. With all preparations nearing completion, the grand inauguration will witness the participation of prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ramanandi sect, known for its longstanding worship in the Ayodhya Ram temple, will continue its tradition during the ceremony.

Historical Background of the Ramanandi Sect

Founded by Jagatguru Shri Ramanandacharya ji, the Ramanandi sect holds a significant place among the four ancient sects of Bairagis, also known as the Bairagi sect, Ramavat sect, and Shri sect. An ancient monastery of the Ramanandi sect is located at Panchganga Ghat in Kashi. The sect primarily worships Lord Rama, with its main mantra being "Om Ramay Namah." Devotees and monks adorn tilaks of Shuklashri, Bindushri, and Raktashri as part of their religious practices.

Distinct Worship Practices

The Ramanandi sect's worship revolves around Lord Shri Ram, depicted in the form of a child. The devotees follow a unique tradition of caring for the deity in a manner reminiscent of tending to an infant. Each day, Ramlala is adorned attractively, and rituals include waking up, bathing, and feeding, mimicking the routine of caring for a young child.

Enduring Tradition in Ayodhya

For centuries, the Ramanandi sect has been actively engaged in worship at the Ayodhya Ram temple. Even with the consecration of the new Ram temple, the exclusive responsibility for performing worship will rest with the priests of the Ramanandi sect. Notably, Mohit Pandey, a student of Dudheshwar Ved Vidyapeeth, has emerged as a selected trainee priest among three thousand candidates for the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Important Note: Information provided in this report is sourced from astrologers, almanacs, religious texts, and beliefs. Users are urged to view this information as informative and consider it within the context of its religious and cultural significance.