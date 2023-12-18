Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Heard of the Ramanandi sect that worships Lord Ram as a child?

    The Ramanandi sect, founded by Jagatguru Shri Ramanandacharya ji, is one of the four ancient Bairagi sects and follows distinct rituals, including adorning tilaks, to worship Lord Ram in the form of a child.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Heard of the Ramanandi sect that worships Lord Ram as a child
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 1:16 PM IST

    The consecration of the statue of Lord Shri Ram in the Ayodhya Ram temple is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024. With all preparations nearing completion, the grand inauguration will witness the participation of prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ramanandi sect, known for its longstanding worship in the Ayodhya Ram temple, will continue its tradition during the ceremony.

    Historical Background of the Ramanandi Sect

    Founded by Jagatguru Shri Ramanandacharya ji, the Ramanandi sect holds a significant place among the four ancient sects of Bairagis, also known as the Bairagi sect, Ramavat sect, and Shri sect. An ancient monastery of the Ramanandi sect is located at Panchganga Ghat in Kashi. The sect primarily worships Lord Rama, with its main mantra being "Om Ramay Namah." Devotees and monks adorn tilaks of Shuklashri, Bindushri, and Raktashri as part of their religious practices.

    Distinct Worship Practices

    The Ramanandi sect's worship revolves around Lord Shri Ram, depicted in the form of a child. The devotees follow a unique tradition of caring for the deity in a manner reminiscent of tending to an infant. Each day, Ramlala is adorned attractively, and rituals include waking up, bathing, and feeding, mimicking the routine of caring for a young child.

    Enduring Tradition in Ayodhya

    For centuries, the Ramanandi sect has been actively engaged in worship at the Ayodhya Ram temple. Even with the consecration of the new Ram temple, the exclusive responsibility for performing worship will rest with the priests of the Ramanandi sect. Notably, Mohit Pandey, a student of Dudheshwar Ved Vidyapeeth, has emerged as a selected trainee priest among three thousand candidates for the Ayodhya Ram temple.

    Important Note: Information provided in this report is sourced from astrologers, almanacs, religious texts, and beliefs. Users are urged to view this information as informative and consider it within the context of its religious and cultural significance.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 1:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir: 7 things you need to know about Varanasi's meditation center AJR

    PM Modi inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir: 7 things you need to know about Varanasi's meditation center

    Sheikh Hassan Khan becomes first man from Kerala to climb Mount Vinson in Antarctica rkn

    Sheikh Hassan Khan becomes first man from Kerala to climb Mount Vinson in Antarctica

    Congress launches Donate for Desh crowdfunding campaign ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election Kharge donates Rs 138000 gcw

    Congress launches 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign, Kharge donates Rs 1,38,000

    Fungal infection in cattle feeds incurs heavy losses to Kerala govt anr

    Fungal infection in cattle feeds incurs heavy losses to Kerala govt entity

    Explained How potent is SAMAR, the Made-in-India air defence system

    Explained: How potent is SAMAR, the Made-in-India air defence system

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir: 7 things you need to know about Varanasi's meditation center AJR

    PM Modi inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir: 7 things you need to know about Varanasi's meditation center

    Year Ender 2023 Israel Hamas war to Twitter name change 12 events that hit global headlines gcw

    Year Ender 2023: Israel-Hamas war to Twitter name change - 12 events that hit global headlines

    Samosas to Tandoori Chicken-7 Indian Snacks for Christmas Eve Party RBA

    Samosas to Tandoori Chicken-7 Indian Snacks for Christmas Eve Party

    Urfi Javed's Instagram account gets suspended again, 'I get notification that my post has violated guidelines' SHG

    Urfi Javed's Instagram account gets suspended again, 'I get notification that my post has violated guidelines'

    Have Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny parted ways due to 'hectic schedules'? Here's what we know RKK

    Have Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny parted ways due to 'hectic schedules'? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon