A video from Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station showing a heated dispute between a passenger and a ticket agent over exact change has gone viral. The incident, where the employee refused to issue a ticket and threatened to call security, prompted an official response from the Ministry of Railways after gaining widespread attention online.

In the video, the passenger can be heard asking for a ticket and handing over money. However, the woman behind the counter appeared to insist on obtaining the exact fee. The issue quickly becomes tense as the passenger argues that he should be able to buy the ticket even if he doesn't have the exact change.

As the discussion progresses, the passenger offers to make the payment digitally instead. Despite this recommendation, the employee is shown refusing to proceed with the ticket booking. The dispute intensifies, with the clerk apparently threatening to summon the Railway Protection Force (RPF) throughout the confrontation.

The clip was posted online with a caption accusing the staff member of mistreating passengers and refusing to return balance money. The post read: “Passenger Harassment at Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station. Kindly take cognizance.” It further alleged that the employee behaved poorly with travellers, declined to issue a ticket, and instead warned that security personnel would be called.

Ministry of Railways Respond

The event rapidly gained notice on social media, with people tagging the Ministry of Railways and other railway officials, demanding action. Many users voiced dissatisfaction with what they saw as impolite conduct and sought responsibility from railway employees.

Soon after the video gained popularity online, Railway Seva's official help handle reacted to the complaint. In a response to X, the account claimed that the issue had been referred to the appropriate officials for further action.

As a result, the video has sparked debate regarding passenger service and worker behaviour at railway stations. Many users have advocated for accountability and improved handling of passenger complaints.