Delhi Police's AATS West District arrested a proclaimed offender, Junaid, in a 2020 burglary case. He had 8 prior cases. Separately, the main contractor was arrested from Udaipur in connection with the Janakpuri biker's death case.

Proclaimed Offender in Burglary Case Arrested

The Proclaimed Offenders (PO) Cell of Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) West District of Delhi Police has arrested a proclaimed offender in a burglary case. According to police, a special team of the PO Cell AATS/West was constituted to trace and arrest proclaimed offenders. On March 8, the team launched an operation to trace a proclaimed offender in a burglary case registered in 2020. The accused had been declared a proclaimed offender by the JMFC-06 Court at Tis Hazari Courts on September 27, 2025. During the operation, the team received a secret tip-off that the accused was present in the JJ Colony Sawda area. Acting on the information, police laid a trap and apprehended the accused.

The arrested accused has been identified as Junaid, alias Junny. Police said the accused was previously involved in eight criminal cases. Legal action regarding his arrest has been taken at the Punjabi Bagh Police Station.

With the arrest of the accused, a burglary case registered at the Mundka Police Station has been worked out. An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited in the case.

Contractor Arrested in Janakpuri Biker's Death Case

Earlier, in a separate case, the AATS West District of Delhi on Tuesday apprehended the main contractor from Udaipur in Rajasthan in connection with the Janakpuri biker's death case, as per the officials. The accused has been identified as Himanshu Gupta. He was hiding there and is now being brought to New Delhi.

This case pertains to the tragic death of a biker who fell in a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in the Janakpuri area a few weeks ago, highlighting concerns over public safety and civic oversight.

A PCR call was received at PS Janakpuri at 8:03 am on February 6, reporting that a man had fallen into a 15-foot pit near Andhra School, Janakpuri. SHO Janakpuri and staff reached the site and found Dhyani along with his motorcycle inside a Delhi Jal Board (DJB)-excavated pit on Joginder Singh Marg, towards the C2B red light.

According to Delhi Police, the deceased, Kamal Dhyani, was taken out from the excavated pit with the assistance of DFS staff and was taken to Deen Dayal Hospital in Hari Nagar, where a doctor declared him brought dead. (ANI)