AAP's Arvind Kejriwal questioned PM Modi on assurances from Iran's President regarding the safe transit of Indian ships through the Strait of Hormuz. This followed a high-stakes call between the two leaders about escalating tensions in West Asia.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the status of the Iranian leadership's stance on the transit of Indian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Will countrymen soon be rid of serious crisis?": Arvind Kejriwal questions PM Modi after talk with Iran President

Kejriwal took to X to ask the PM if the Iranian leadership has provided any concrete assurance, stating, "Prime Minister ji, has the President of Iran assured you that they will allow our ships to pass through Hormuz? Will the countrymen soon be rid of this serious crisis?"

The former Delhi Chief Minister's remarks was in a direct response to a social media post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held a high-stakes telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday night to discuss the escalating conflict in West Asia.

PM Modi's discussion with Iranian President

In a post on X, PM Modi said he expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions, particularly the loss of civilian lives and damage to civilian infrastructure in the region. He said, "Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region. Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure."

The Prime Minister also underlined that the safety and security of Indian nationals remains a key priority for the government. He noted that ensuring the unhindered transit of goods and energy supplies is equally important for India. He added, "The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India's top priorities. "

The PM asserted that India remains committed to peace and stability and stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis."Reiterated India's commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy," PM Modi concluded.

India's Diplomatic Efforts

During the weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said that India is working to ensure the safety of its 9,000 nationals in Iran, with several students and others returning home through embassy assistance.

Jaiswal confirmed that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held three telephone conversations with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to ensure the safety of commercial shipping and protect India's energy security. "External Affairs Minister and the Foreign Minister of Iran have had three conversations in recent days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything," he said.

Notably, following these talks, stabilisation in the transit of Indian oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz was secured, a crucial chokepoint for the nation's energy imports. (ANI)