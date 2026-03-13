Congress workers protested in Delhi over an alleged LPG cylinder shortage, demanding the resignation of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. They accused the Centre of creating the crisis and misleading the public, highlighting household struggles.

Congress workers staged a protest outside the Indian National Congress headquarters in Delhi on Friday over the alleged shortage of LPG cylinders, demanding the resignation of Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The demonstrators accused the Centre of failing to ensure an adequate supply of cooking gas and misleading the public about the situation.

Symbolic Protest and Household Hardships

During the protest, party workers set up a makeshift chulha (traditional stove) and prepared tea as a symbolic demonstration, raising slogans against the government and highlighting the difficulties faced by households due to the reported shortage. Protesters claimed that many families across the country are struggling to obtain LPG cylinders and have been forced to revert to traditional cooking methods.

Congress Leader Blames 'Flawed Policies'

Speaking to ANI, a Congress leader alleged that the crisis was the result of flawed policies of the central government. "The cylinder has disappeared from the kitchen of every household. Due to the wrong policies of the country's Prime Minister, somehow we have been forced into this gas shortage. Today in the country, people are standing in line for gas cylinders, and some are even fainting there," the leader said.

The leader further claimed that the situation has affected several establishments, including public canteens. "The condition of the people is such that today even the canteen of the Delhi High Court is closed due to the shortage of gas, but in Parliament they claim there is no shortage," he said.

Drawing parallels with earlier crises, the Congress leader added, "Just as people were made to stand in queues during demonetisation and oxygen shortages during the COVID-19 period, today the whole country is standing in line for gas cylinders."

Police Detain Protesters

As the protest intensified, personnel from the Delhi Police intervened and detained several workers participating in the demonstration.

MPs Question Government's Claims on LPG Availability

Meanwhile, Congress MP Mohammad Jawed also questioned the government's claims on LPG availability, asking why prices had increased if there was no supply problem. "Be it demonetisation, lockdown, why have the rates (of LPG) been increased, if there is no problem? Why are people not getting LPG?" he questioned.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Manoj Kumar said, "Who is responsible for the increase in the price of LPG, the opposition or the government?... The nation is watching, and you cannot mislead them." (ANI)