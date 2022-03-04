Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Railway Minister on board tests India’s anti-collision system ‘Kavach’ for trains

    The two trains at top speed hurtled towards each other at full speed, one with the Railway Minister on board and the other with the Chairman of the Railway Board.
     

    Railway Minister on board tests India's anti-collision system Kavach for trains-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Secunderabad, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 6:07 PM IST

    Marking the occasion of World Safety Day, Indian Railways' South Central Railway (SCR) zone on Friday carried out the testing of the indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System known as ‘Kavach’. Kavach, which literally means armour, is being promoted by the Railways as the world’s cheapest automatic train collision protection system.

    Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Secunderabad conducted a live testing of Kavach, an indigenously developed, automatic protection technology for trains. The Railways Minister was at the helm along with the driver of the train and other officials who were part of the trial.

    The one-and-a-half minute video begins with officials in the driving room and the train running on a set of deserted tracks. A few seconds later, the minister says to the driver, “Now the red signal will come and the train will automatically stop.”

    The two trains at top speed hurtled towards each other at full speed, one with the Railway Minister on board and the other with the Chairman of the Railway Board.

    Kavach is built to help the Railways achieve the goal of “zero accidents”. It is designed to bring a train to a halt automatically when it notices another train on the same line within a prescribed distance.

    All you need to know about Kavach:

    ·         A signal is passed at danger (SPAD) when a train passes a stop-signal when not allowed to do so. Also, once the system is activated, all trains within a 5-km range will halt to provide protection for trains on adjacent tracks.

    ·         The system works in three situations — head-on collisions, rear-end collisions, and signal is passed at danger (Spads).

    ·         Trains will also stop on their own when the digital system notices any manual error like “jumping” of the red signal or any other malfunction, senior officials said.

    ·         Once implemented, it will cost Rs 50 lakh per kilometre to operate compared to about Rs 2 crore worldwide, they said.

    ·         Future plan is to roll it out very rapidly and export it to other countries also. This year we will roll it out at 2,000 Kms and in coming years 4,000-5,000 Kms every year, said the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

    ·         It works on the principle of continuous update of movement by using high frequency radio communication.

    ·         It also conforms to SIL-4 (Safety Integrity Level – 4) which is the highest level of safety certification.

    ·         The ‘On Board Display of Signal Aspect’ (OBDSA) is to help loco pilots check signals on board consoles even when the visibility is low,” an official said.

    ·         Also, once the system is activated, all trains within a 5-km range will halt to provide protection for trains on adjacent tracks.

    ·         Currently, loco-pilots or assistant loco-pilots usually crane their necks out of the window to look out for caution signs and signals, said officials.

    ·         It also includes stationary equipment to gather signaling inputs and loco inputs and relay them to a central system for seamless communication with the train crew and stations.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2022, 6:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Budget 2022 CM announces temples to be be freed from govt control gcw

    Karnataka Budget 2022: CM announces temples to be be freed from govt control

    UP Election 2022: Defeat ghor pariwarwadis (SP) and mafias again, asserts PM Modi in Mirzapur-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Defeat ‘ghor pariwarwadis’ (SP) and mafias again, asserts PM Modi in Mirzapur

    Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022 updates key announcements highlights gcw

    Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022 updates: 30,000 new jobs to be created, pension age limit reduced

    Sanjiv Kapoor appointed new Chief Executive Officer Of Jet Airways-adt

    Sanjiv Kapoor appointed new Chief Executive Officer Of Jet Airways

    Karnataka Budget 2022 updates key announcements highlights gcw

    Karnataka Budget 2022 updates: Rs 1,000 crore for Mekedatu Project, no hike in taxes

    Recent Stories

    Pictures of dogs-cats: Check out how animals are being rescued amid Russia-Ukraine war RCB

    Pictures of dogs-cats: Check out how animals are being rescued amid Russia-Ukraine war

    Aryan Khan case Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas calls it a politically motivated move drb

    Aryan Khan case: Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas calls it a politically motivated move

    Using corporates as weapons to hurt Russia: Why this may backfire

    Using corporates as weapons to hurt Russia: Why this may backfire

    Karnataka Budget 2022 CM announces temples to be be freed from govt control gcw

    Karnataka Budget 2022: CM announces temples to be be freed from govt control

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Rishabh Pant gritty 96 steals the show in Virat Kohli 100th Test-ayh

    IND vs SL, Mohali Test: Pant's gritty 96 steals the show in Kohli's 100th Test, fans laud

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Syed Sabir Pasha-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Pasha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on CFC success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Ferrando

    Video Icon
    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin Fc vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Roy Krishna on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Krishna

    Video Icon