Railway cop saves woman from falling under moving train at Mumbai's Borivali station, WATCH viral video

A railway cop saved a woman from falling under a moving train at Mumbai’s Borivali station. The viral video sparked praise for the officer and discussions on railway safety, with users urging improvements like automatic doors and longer halts.

Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 9, 2025, 10:48 AM IST

A railway police officer's quick reflexes saved a woman from a near-fatal accident at Mumbai’s Borivali railway station. The dramatic rescue, captured on CCTV and shared by the Ministry of Railways on X, has since gone viral.

The footage shows the woman attempting to deboard a moving train but losing her balance, nearly slipping into the gap between the platform and the train. An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel stationed nearby sprinted towards her, pulling her to safety in the nick of time.

The Ministry of Railways urged passengers not to board or alight from moving trains, emphasizing the dangers involved. The incident sparked an online discussion, with many users praising the officer's swift action and calling for a reward.

"Such vigilant and dedicated RPF officers must be rewarded suitably for their brisk action in helping commuters," one user commented, while another simply wrote, "Great job!"

Others used the opportunity to highlight safety concerns. Some urged the Railways to install automatic doors in all coaches to prevent such mishaps, while another questioned the short duration of train halts, making it difficult for senior citizens, passengers with disabilities, and those carrying luggage to board or exit safely.

The incident once again highlights the need for enhanced railway safety measures and the vital role of alert security personnel in ensuring passenger safety.

