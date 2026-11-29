Railway Board Chief Satish Kumar has directed zonal officials to implement strict safety measures, including fog safety devices and enhanced track patrolling, to ensure smooth and secure train operations during the upcoming winter fog season.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board Satish Kumar on Sunday reviewed the preparedness of zonal railways and divisions for the upcoming fog season, directing officials to ensure strict implementation of safety measures for smooth train operations during low-visibility conditions. The review meeting was held through a video conference on the directions of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and was attended by Board members, General Managers of zonal railways, Divisional Railway Managers and other field officers.

During the meeting, comprehensive discussions were held on various safety measures and operational preparedness, with a focus on track patrolling, deployment of fog safety devices, visibility at signals and level crossings, and staff alertness. Officials were directed to ensure that patrolmen are equipped with all essential safety equipment and that fog safety devices are available and deployed to assist locomotive pilots in navigating trains safely during low-visibility conditions. The review also emphasised enhancing visibility at signals and level crossings through lime markings and sigma boards, luminous strips at level crossing gates, and clearly visible tail lamps and 'X' marks on the last vehicles of trains. Officials were also asked to ensure proper maintenance and visibility of sighting and indication boards.

The Railway Board Chairman further stressed the need for adequate training of railway staff on fog-related safety precautions, procedures to be followed during equipment failures and modified automatic signalling procedures. The meeting also reviewed the functioning of fire and smoke detection systems, including those installed in pantry cars, and emphasised regular night inspections by officers, including footplate inspections, to assess operational preparedness and counsel railway staff on safety practices. Additionally, zonal railways and divisions were directed to ensure adequate availability of scratch rakes to facilitate operational flexibility and manage train delays during fog-related disruptions. General Managers of zonal railways and Divisional Railway Managers were instructed to regularly monitor the implementation of these measures and ensure strict compliance at all levels. Indian Railways is undertaking these measures to strengthen operational safety and ensure safe, reliable and efficient train operations during the fog season, with particular emphasis on staff preparedness, visibility enhancement and adherence to prescribed safety protocols. (ANI)