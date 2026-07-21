LoP Rahul Gandhi met the Lok Sabha Speaker with INDIA bloc MPs, demanding a Parliament discussion on the NEET exam crisis and alleged police brutality against student protesters. He vowed to raise the students' voice inside and outside Parliament.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that "students were beaten for asking legitimate questions about their own future" and demanded a detailed discussion in Parliament's Monsoon Session on the alleged brutality against students and the NEET examination paper leak crisis.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said he met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with Opposition MPs and said that their demand was for Parliament to discuss the issue. Leaders of the INDIA bloc gathered for a crucial strategy meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi to coordinate their joint approach and finalise floor tactics ahead of the ongoing Monsoon Session proceedings.

"Met the Lok Sabha Speaker today along with MPs of the Opposition. Our demand is simple: Parliament must have a detailed discussion on the brutality unleashed on students yesterday and on the government's complete lack of accountability for the examination crisis," he wrote.

Met the Hon’ble Lok Sabha Speaker today along with MPs of the Opposition. Our demand is simple: Parliament must have a detailed discussion on the brutality unleashed on students yesterday and on the government’s complete lack of accountability for the examination crisis.… pic.twitter.com/qc2ptKQUt7 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2026

Gandhi said that students were beaten for raising questions about their future and questioned the role of Parliament in addressing issues concerning the country's youth. "Students were beaten for asking legitimate questions about their own future. If Parliament cannot discuss the future of India's youth, what is it for?" the Lok Sabha LoP said.

He further said that the Opposition would continue to raise the issue both inside and outside Parliament. "The Opposition will not let this be buried. We will ensure that the students' voice will be heard on the streets and in Parliament," Rahul Gandhi said.

Opposition Demands Minister's Explanation

Further, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal asserted that the opposition demanded that the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan give an explanation for his failures on the floor of the House. "Along with LOP Rahul Gandhi ji and other Opposition MPs, I met the Hon'ble Lok Sabha Speaker demanding that the LOP and Opposition Parties be given dedicated time to raise the issue of the NEET and CBSE fiascos, the Delhi Police's violence on peaceful youth protesters yesterday, and to demand accountability from the government for these crises. We also demanded that the Education Minister give an explanation for his failures on the floor of the House," Venugopal wrote on X. https://x.com/kcvenugopalmp/status/2079445612295324140

Intensifying opposition coordination during the ongoing session, key leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and members of allied parties such as the SP, Left, and Sena, held a formal meeting with the Lok Sabha Speaker inside Parliament House.

Kharge Skips Birthday in Protest

Expressing deep anguish over the police crackdown on student protesters, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced that he has chosen not to celebrate his birthday, condemning the use of force against youth demanding justice.

In a post on X, Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his outrage over the administrative crackdown. He wrote, "Yesterday, the nation witnessed lathicharges, tear gas shells, and the crushing of a peaceful Democratic protest by the Government. The voices of students demanding justice were met with force instead of answers. This is not how a 'Mother of Democracy' treats its young children. In these painful circumstances, I have decided not to celebrate my birthday today."

Protest Over Paper Leak Turns Violent

The opposition's remarks come after the CJP's protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak intensified on Monday, with a party delegation meeting Union Health Minister JP Nadda to press its demands, even as a march towards Parliament turned violent.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)