Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav were detained during a protest near PM Modi's residence. They were demanding the resignation of PM Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam irregularities.

Opposition Leaders Detained During Protest

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday slammed the Centre over the detention of the party's leaders during a protest at Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi were detained by the Delhi Police while leading a protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who joined the protest, was also detained.

'What Kind of Democracy Is This?': Kharge

In an X post, Kharge claimed that the police action against the Congress leaders was out of "fear" in the government. The Congress chief targeted PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over "lathi-charge" against protestors on Monday.

Kharge wrote, "The tyrannical government is trembling in fear. First, they ruined the education system, spoiled the future of millions of children, orchestrated leaks of over 150 exam papers, caused the deaths of 25 students, and when students took to the streets demanding justice, they unleashed lathi charges and rained down blows on them! They locked the gates of Parliament, imprisoned the MPs, refused to heed the united opposition's call for a debate, did not dismiss Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Modi ji remained silent on the atrocities against students, the Home Minister, who controls the Delhi Police, issued no statement despite our demands!!"

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi and other MPs were "forcibly removed" while protesting at Lok Kalyan Marg. "Now, when Congress and opposition MPs are staging a sit-in in front of the Prime Minister's residence, our MPs have been dragged away by force. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has been forcibly removed. What kind of democracy is this?" Kharge said.

Congress Leaders Condemn Police Action

Taking a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted on X, "Tanashahi ka dusra naam hai amitshahi (Amit Shah is another name for dictatorship)."

Congress leader Pawan Khera demanded an apology from PM Modi and Amit Shah. In a self-made video, Khera said, "At the behest of the Home Minister and the Prime Minister, the police dragged our leader Rahul Gandhi into custody in a truly cowardly manner. They behaved rudely with our leader Priyanka Gandhi, dragged her, and forcibly shoved her into a bus, taking her away disrespectfully. They aren't even telling us where our leaders are being taken. We are all being arrested and taken away. They tore our clothes and acted with barbarity against us."

"Our demands are very clear: we will not allow lathi-charges against students, nor will we allow cases to be filed against them. We will not let Dharmendra Pradhan remain in his post. The Home Minister must apologise and resign, and the Prime Minister must apologise," he added.

Siddaramaiah Slams 'Government Afraid of Students'

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah also condemned the detention of Opposition leaders, stating that this was not the conduct of a "confident government."

Siddaramaiah stated, "I strongly condemn the detention of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and other Opposition leaders who were peacefully protesting near the Prime Minister's residence against the brutal treatment of students in Delhi. Reports and visuals of Rahul Gandhi and other protestors being pushed and manhandled are deeply disturbing. First, the Narendra Modi Government answered young Indians with lathis and tear gas. Now, it is using the police against elected representatives who are demanding accountability. This is not the conduct of a confident Government. It is the reaction of a Government increasingly afraid of students, questions and peaceful democratic protest."

He asked the Centre to stop using police force against protestors, instead give answers to the public over questions on the education sector. "Rahul Gandhi has consistently stood with students against examination irregularities, unemployment and injustice. Detaining and manhandling Opposition leaders will neither erase the suffering of students nor free the Union Government from responsibility. The Prime Minister must stop using police force to silence dissent and start answering the country. India's youth deserve justice, accountability and respect - not repression. We will stand firmly with the students and every democratic voice demanding justice. You may detain the Opposition, but you cannot detain the truth or the anger of India's youth," the former Karnataka CM said on X.

Protests Erupt Across the Country

Karnataka Congress workers also held a protest in Bengaluru over the detention of party leaders. Several protestors were detained amid heavy police deployment at Lok Bhavan.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hamid Karra, along with senior leaders, staged a protest outside the Governor House in Jammu.

'Blot on Democracy': Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also came in support of the Congress, calling it a "blot on democracy."

"The shameful arrest of Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi is yet another blot on India's democracy. A government that fears questions inevitably resorts to silencing its critics. Ironically, Rahul Gandhi's message to Gen Z 'Daro mat' has come full circle. Today's the government that appears afraid of the Leader of the Opposition. Democracy is being strangled by brute force. It's time to stand up to those in power," Mufti posted.

Government Responds to Protest

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh, alleged that Rahul Gandhi backed off from his word and continued to protest at Lok Kalyan Marg, despite the government's assurance to hold a parliamentary discussion on the NEET-UG examination. (ANI)