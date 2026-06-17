Congress's Pawan Khera says youth face two exams: paper leaks and a test of patience. This precedes Rahul Gandhi's 'Echo of Students' rally in Kota to protest NEET-UG paper leaks and highlight recruitment irregularities.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wedenesday asserted that Indian youth has to face "two examinations", claiming that one is paper leaks and the other is their "patience, their courage, and their perseverance" for having to deal with dual struggles. His remarks comes ahead of Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, mega rally titled "Echo of Students" in Kota, Rajasthan today. The event aims to bring national attention to the growing concerns of students and job aspirants, specifically addressing issues like the recent NEET-UG examination paper leaks and ongoing recruitment irregularities.

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In an X post, Khera further asserted that the Congress party is committed to fighting against these injustice as it will impact the future of the youth. "Our youth don't face just one, but two examinations. One is the one that takes place in the examination center, whose papers get leaked. And the second is of their patience, their courage, and their perseverance. Shri @RahulGandhi and the Congress Party will not remain silent on this injustice. This is a major issue in our political agenda, because it is not just a question of the students, but of the entire society and the future of India," he said.

He highlighted that the purpoise of mega rally today is to secure the "future of our coming generations".

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Centre of Failing Youth

Earlier in an X post, Rahul Gandhi called upon students and young people across the country to participate in the rally, stating that the future of the youth would determine the future of the nation and accused the Centre of failing to fulfil its responsibility towards them.

In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that paper leaks, exam mismanagement, cancelled recruitments, rising fees, privatisation and scams were shattering the dreams of millions of young Indians. "My young and Gen Z comrades, one thing is clear in my mind, and you too should etch it in your heart: securing the future of every youth in India is the government's responsibility. But responsibility and honesty--both are beyond the Modi government's way of thinking," Gandhi said.

The "Echo of Students" rally is expected to focus on issues concerning examination paper leaks, recruitment delays and the broader challenges faced by students and youth across the country.

NEET-UG Re-examination Details

The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21, from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA) scheduled the retest following the cancellation of the May 3 exam due to paper leak controversies. (ANI)