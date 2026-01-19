Rahul Gandhi is set for a two-day visit to his Raebareli constituency. His schedule includes public meetings, inaugurating a T20 cricket league and development works, and addressing an MGNREGA Chaupal, as per MP KL Sharma.

Rahul Gandhi's Two-Day Raebareli Itinerary

MP from Amethi, KL Sharma, on Monday shed light on the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi's schedule for his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Raebareli. Speaking to ANI, Sharma said that the Congress MP's schedule includes meeting the public, inaugurating developmental projects, and addressing the MGNREGA Chaupal. He said, "Rahul ji has a 2-day program here. He will arrive here this evening, and his programs will begin tomorrow. In the morning, he will meet the public. Later, he will inaugurate various development programs. He will also inaugurate the Rae Bareli T20 Premier League...He will also address an MGNREGA Chaupal..."

The Lok Sabha LoP will travel from Lucknow to Rae Bareli by road today and will spend the night at the Bhuemau Guest House. On day 1 of his two-day schedule i.e January 20, Rahul Gandhi will hold a 'MGNREGA Chaupal' (community meeting) in Rohaniya, Unchahar. Rahul Gandhi will also inaugurate the Premier League T20 cricket tournament organised by the Youth Sports Academy Raebareli at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, IIT Colony, and inaugurate the MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) works. He will also be visiting the residence of the Municipal Corporation President. Subsequently, for day 2, the Congress MP has a meeting scheduled at his guest house with the senior party leaders.

Congress to Protest New Rural Employment Act

Congress has opposed the newly enacted Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025, which replaces the flagship rural employment scheme. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai on Sunday said that a comprehensive program has been planned to protest against the new law. The Congress will organise 30 Mahapanchayats in Uttar Pradesh. Ajay Rai said that Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge may also participate in some of these Mahapanchayats.

Earlier this month, the party had announced a nationwide three-phase agitation titled "MGNREGA Bachao" following the Centre's newly enacted VB-G RAM G Act. (ANI)