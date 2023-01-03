'Rahul Gandhi wants India to surrender before China': BJP slams Congress

Referring to Gandhi's remarks on the tensions along the border with China in his interview with actor Kamal Haasan, Trivedi said, "Rahul Gandhi has made his intention clear that India should surrender before China in the same way it used to happen during his party's government."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday (January 3) slammed Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi for being "perpetually confused" and accused him of wanting India to surrender before China following his recent remarks on the border tensions.

"India cannot be understood only by travelling across the country, one needs to understand Indianness," BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

"Discovery of India has been going on for four generations (of Gandhi's family)," Trivedi said in an apparent reference to Jawaharlal Nehru's 'Discovery of India'.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Trivedi took a dig at Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and said the Congress leader had become a victim of confusion during his travels.

The BJP leader added that the interview was an interaction between a "perpetually confused and tensed leader" and "confused film star".

"But he has dispelled India's illusion... His statement on China is indicating that India should bow down to China," Trivedi added.

He also asked if Gandhi was making such comments because of "donations his party got from China or because of agreements between his party and the Communist Party of China".

Trivedi claimed that Gandhi was blinded by hatred for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to name four to five countries that were standing with China while the "world is standing with India".

To further prove his point, Trivedi cited Chinese thinker Hu Shih and his observation that "India conquered and dominated China culturally for 20 centuries without ever having to send a single soldier across her border".

(With inputs from PTI)