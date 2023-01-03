Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court upholds MP High Court order against declaration of religious conversion before DM

    On November 14, 2022, the Madhya Pradesh HC found this provision to be prima facie unconstitutional and directed the state to not prosecute the adult citizens if they solemnise the marriage of their own volition.

    Supreme Court upholds MP High Court order against declaration of religious conversion before DM AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 3:51 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday (January 3) issued notice on the special leave petition filed by Madhya Pradesh against the High Court restraining the government from taking coercive action against any person who contravenes Section 10 of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021 which requires a person desiring to convert religion to give a declaration in this regard to the District Magistrate.

    The bench, comprising Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar refused to stay the impugned order.

    Also read: Kanjhawala accident: Autopsy report rules out sexual assault on woman, says 'no injury to private parts'

    On November 14, 2022, the Madhya Pradesh HC found this provision to be prima facie unconstitutional and directed the state to not prosecute the adult citizens if they solemnise the marriage of their own volition.

    Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta said, "Here, the pith of the Act is stayed despite a similar provision being upheld by a Constitution bench of this court. Section 10 of the Act. The High Court goes wrong"

    "Yes, On the ground that there is one stay granted by the Gujarat High Court. Section 10(1) says any person who desires to convert shall submit a declaration to that effect 60 days prior to that conversion in prescribed form to the district magistrate stating that he desires to convert on his own without allurement, coercion, undue influence," the solicitor general said.

    Also read: 'Rahul Gandhi is wearing the shield of truth and does not feel cold': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Loni border

    "There is no penal consequence. Subsection (2) says any religious priest or person who intends to organise conversion will give 60 days prior notice. Giving of notice is upheld by the Constitution bench. Kindly see (4). Penal consequence is not on the person who converts," the solicitor general added.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 3:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kanjhawala accident: Autopsy report rules out sexual assault on woman, says 'no injury to private parts' AJR

    Kanjhawala accident: Autopsy report rules out sexual assault on woman, says 'no injury to private parts'

    Rahul Gandhi is wearing the shield of truth and does not feel cold Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Loni border AJR

    'Rahul Gandhi is wearing the shield of truth and does not feel cold': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Loni border

    Aurangzeb was cruel but not anti-Hindu: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad - adt

    Aurangzeb was cruel but not anti-Hindu: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad

    Used to confuse BRO for bro Rajnath Singhs wordplay for Border Roads Organisation in Arunachal Pradesh AJR

    'Used to confuse BRO for bro': Rajnath Singh's wordplay for Border Roads Organisation in Arunachal Pradesh

    Andhra Pradesh govt bans large gathering and rallies; cites public safety after Nellore stampede deaths AJR

    Andhra Pradesh govt bans large gathering and rallies; cites public safety after Nellore stampede deaths

    Recent Stories

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23: Jasprit Bumrah cleared to return; added to ODI squad-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Jasprit Bumrah cleared to return; added to ODI squad

    Kanjhawala accident: Autopsy report rules out sexual assault on woman, says 'no injury to private parts' AJR

    Kanjhawala accident: Autopsy report rules out sexual assault on woman, says 'no injury to private parts'

    Maruti registers highest exports in 2022 over 200000 units sold Dzire Baleno Swift among the top gcw

    Maruti registers highest exports in 2022, over 200k units sold; Dzire, Baleno, Swift among the top

    Rahul Gandhi is wearing the shield of truth and does not feel cold Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Loni border AJR

    'Rahul Gandhi is wearing the shield of truth and does not feel cold': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Loni border

    Have you seen Gangubai Kathiawadi?': Robin Baker urge Academy Awards, BAFTA to watch the film ASAP RBA

    'Have you seen Gangubai Kathiawadi?': Robin Baker urge Academy Awards, BAFTA to watch the film ASAP

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon