Kanjhawala accident: Victim's friend reveals why she fled after accident; check details

A friend of Anjali Singh, who was hit by a car and dragged under it for several kilometers in outer Delhi, has now come forward to record her statement before the Delhi Police. Senior police officer said that the girl accompanied the victim on her scooter on the fateful night but she did not sustain any injury in the accident.

Addressing a press conference earlier today Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said, "Since she was very scared, she fled when the accident took place leaving her friend behind."

Hooda also said that a key witness to the incident has emerged and she was with the victim at the time it happened. "Her statement is being recorded under 164 CrPC," the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said.

According to the police, the victim's friend did not say anything about the accident. "So, now we have an eye-witness to the incident and she is cooperating with the police. We are getting her statement recorded under section 164 CrPC. This is a significant development in the incident. This will be important evidence for us to get the accused punished," Hooda said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday an autopsy report stated that the woman's body bore extensive injuries when her body was found on January 1. She suffered head and back injuries, likely due to being dragged for such a long distance.

However, the autopsy report has ruled out sexual assault, as no injuries to the woman's private parts were found following her death. The cause of death was due to an accident and dragging.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had said that five accused were returning from a New Year's party in Murthal when they hit the woman's scooty in the Sultanpuri area. The woman's body got entangled in the wheels of the car and was dragged for some distance.

The five accused -- Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal (27) -- told the police that they fled the spot after the accident without realising the woman was stuck under the wheels.

Her body was later found on the road without clothes, with her family refusing to accept it was a case of an accident.