Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kanjhawala accident: Victim's friend reveals why she fled after accident; check details

    According to the police, the victim's friend did not say anything about the accident. "So, now we have an eye-witness to the incident and she is cooperating with the police. We are getting her statement recorded under section 164 CrPC. This is a significant development in the incident," Hooda said.

    Kanjhawala accident: Victim's friend reveals why she fled after accident; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 5:09 PM IST

    A friend of Anjali Singh, who was hit by a car and dragged under it for several kilometers in outer Delhi, has now come forward to record her statement before the Delhi Police. Senior police officer said that the girl accompanied the victim on her scooter on the fateful night but she did not sustain any injury in the accident.

    Addressing a press conference earlier today Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said, "Since she was very scared, she fled when the accident took place leaving her friend behind."

    Also read: Kanjhawala accident: Autopsy report rules out sexual assault on woman, says 'no injury to private parts'

    Hooda also said that a key witness to the incident has emerged and she was with the victim at the time it happened. "Her statement is being recorded under 164 CrPC," the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said.

    According to the police, the victim's friend did not say anything about the accident. "So, now we have an eye-witness to the incident and she is cooperating with the police. We are getting her statement recorded under section 164 CrPC. This is a significant development in the incident. This will be important evidence for us to get the accused punished," Hooda said.

    Meanwhile, on Tuesday an autopsy report stated that the woman's body bore extensive injuries when her body was found on January 1. She suffered head and back injuries, likely due to being dragged for such a long distance.

    Also read: 'Rahul Gandhi is wearing the shield of truth and does not feel cold': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Loni border

    However, the autopsy report has ruled out sexual assault, as no injuries to the woman's private parts were found following her death. The cause of death was due to an accident and dragging.

    Earlier, the Delhi Police had said that five accused were returning from a New Year's party in Murthal when they hit the woman's scooty in the Sultanpuri area. The woman's body got entangled in the wheels of the car and was dragged for some distance.

    The five accused -- Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal (27) -- told the police that they fled the spot after the accident without realising the woman was stuck under the wheels.

    Her body was later found on the road without clothes, with her family refusing to accept it was a case of an accident.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 5:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Justice BV Nagarathna in line to be India first woman CJI gcw

    Who is Justice BV Nagarathna, in line to be India's first woman CJI?

    Unni Mukundan's 'Malikappuram' ignites 'Sanghi' debate in Left-dominated Kerala

    Unni Mukundan's 'Malikappuram' ignites 'Sanghi' debate in Left-dominated Kerala

    Supreme Court upholds MP High Court order against declaration of religious conversion before DM AJR

    Supreme Court upholds MP High Court order against declaration of religious conversion before DM

    Kanjhawala accident: Autopsy report rules out sexual assault on woman, says 'no injury to private parts' AJR

    Kanjhawala accident: Autopsy report rules out sexual assault on woman, says 'no injury to private parts'

    Rahul Gandhi is wearing the shield of truth and does not feel cold Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Loni border AJR

    'Rahul Gandhi is wearing the shield of truth and does not feel cold': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Loni border

    Recent Stories

    Foreign Minister S Jaishankar defends oil import from Russia, says 'EU imported six times more than India' - adt

    Foreign Minister S Jaishankar defends oil import from Russia, says 'EU imported six times more than India'

    Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly set to join Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket; sparks meme and joke fest snt

    Ex-BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly set to rejoin Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket; sparks meme and joke fest

    Apple Watch Ultra may get larger Micro LED display in 2024 Report gcw

    Apple Watch Ultra may get larger Micro-LED display in 2024: Report

    'Main bhi BJP join karne wali hu': Urfi Javed slams politician Chitra Wagh for filing a complaint against her vma

    'Main bhi BJP join karne wali hu': Urfi Javed slams politician Chitra Wagh for filing a complaint against her

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa looks HOT and SEXY in pink saree, shows off her bold dance moves-WATCH NOW RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa looks HOT and SEXY in pink saree, shows off her bold dance moves-WATCH NOW

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon