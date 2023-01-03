Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kanjhawala accident: Autopsy report rules out sexual assault on woman, says 'no injury to private parts'

    The woman's mother was among those who suspected that it may not just be a case of the car hitting her scooter and then dragging her, causing her death.

    Kanjhawala accident: Autopsy report rules out sexual assault on woman, says 'no injury to private parts' AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 3:33 PM IST

    An autopsy report of the 20-year-old woman, who died after being hit and dragged by a car, has said that she was not raped and ruled out a sexual assault angle in the case.

    The woman's mother was among those who suspected that it may not just be a case of the car hitting her scooter and then dragging her, causing her death.

    Also read: 'Rahul Gandhi is wearing the shield of truth and does not feel cold': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Loni border

    The report stated that the woman's body bore extensive injuries when her body was found on January 1. She suffered head and back injuries, likely due to being dragged for such a long distance. There were burn marks on her body, while her hands and feet had extensive abrasions as well, the report added.

    The autopsy report has ruled out sexual assault, as no injuries to the woman's private parts were found following her death. The cause of death was due to accident and dragging, the report said.

    Delhi Police had earliersaid that five accused were returning from a New Year's party in Murthal when they hit the woman's scooty in the Sultanpuri area. The woman's body got entangled in the wheels of the car and was dragged for some distance.

    Also read: Andhra Pradesh govt bans large gathering and rallies; cites public safety after Nellore stampede deaths

    The five accused -- Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal (27) -- told the police that they fled the spot after the accident without realising the woman was stuck under the wheels.

    Her body was later found on the road without clothes, with her family refusing to accept it was a case of an accident.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 4:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Unni Mukundan's 'Malikappuram' ignites 'Sanghi' debate in Left-dominated Kerala

    Unni Mukundan's 'Malikappuram' ignites 'Sanghi' debate in Left-dominated Kerala

    Supreme Court upholds MP High Court order against declaration of religious conversion before DM AJR

    Supreme Court upholds MP High Court order against declaration of religious conversion before DM

    Rahul Gandhi is wearing the shield of truth and does not feel cold Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Loni border AJR

    'Rahul Gandhi is wearing the shield of truth and does not feel cold': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Loni border

    Aurangzeb was cruel but not anti-Hindu: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad - adt

    Aurangzeb was cruel but not anti-Hindu: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad

    Used to confuse BRO for bro Rajnath Singhs wordplay for Border Roads Organisation in Arunachal Pradesh AJR

    'Used to confuse BRO for bro': Rajnath Singh's wordplay for Border Roads Organisation in Arunachal Pradesh

    Recent Stories

    Unni Mukundan's 'Malikappuram' ignites 'Sanghi' debate in Left-dominated Kerala

    Unni Mukundan's 'Malikappuram' ignites 'Sanghi' debate in Left-dominated Kerala

    football Its Ronaldo vs Messi again! Stage set for epic clash as PSG to face combined XI of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal stars in friendly snt

    It's Ronaldo vs Messi again! Stage set for epic clash as PSG to face combined XI of Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal stars

    Supreme Court upholds MP High Court order against declaration of religious conversion before DM AJR

    Supreme Court upholds MP High Court order against declaration of religious conversion before DM

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23: Jasprit Bumrah cleared to return; added to ODI squad-ayh

    Jasprit Bumrah added to India's ODI squad for Sri Lanka series after NCA fitness clearance

    Maruti registers highest exports in 2022 over 200000 units sold Dzire Baleno Swift among the top gcw

    Maruti registers highest exports in 2022, over 200k units sold; Dzire, Baleno, Swift among the top

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon