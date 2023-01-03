Kanjhawala accident: Autopsy report rules out sexual assault on woman, says 'no injury to private parts'

The woman's mother was among those who suspected that it may not just be a case of the car hitting her scooter and then dragging her, causing her death.

An autopsy report of the 20-year-old woman, who died after being hit and dragged by a car, has said that she was not raped and ruled out a sexual assault angle in the case.

The woman's mother was among those who suspected that it may not just be a case of the car hitting her scooter and then dragging her, causing her death.

The report stated that the woman's body bore extensive injuries when her body was found on January 1. She suffered head and back injuries, likely due to being dragged for such a long distance. There were burn marks on her body, while her hands and feet had extensive abrasions as well, the report added.

The autopsy report has ruled out sexual assault, as no injuries to the woman's private parts were found following her death. The cause of death was due to accident and dragging, the report said.

Delhi Police had earliersaid that five accused were returning from a New Year's party in Murthal when they hit the woman's scooty in the Sultanpuri area. The woman's body got entangled in the wheels of the car and was dragged for some distance.

The five accused -- Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal (27) -- told the police that they fled the spot after the accident without realising the woman was stuck under the wheels.

Her body was later found on the road without clothes, with her family refusing to accept it was a case of an accident.