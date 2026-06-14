Nirmala Sitharaman accused Rahul Gandhi of undermining India's achievements with a 'doom and gloom' narrative. She stated that contrary to his predictions, India remains the world's fastest-growing major economy despite numerous global challenges.

Sitharaman Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Undermining India's People Addressing BJP workers at the Viksit Bharat 'Sankalp Samavesha' in Bengaluru, Sitharaman asserted that despite global challenges and domestic disruptions, India remains the world's fastest-growing major economy, contrary to the "disaster" predicted by the Congress leader. Sitharaman stated that there is a conscious effort by certain forces to devalue India's global contributions. Taking a direct dig at Rahul Gandhi's speeches in Parliament, she said, "Every time the Leader of the Opposition speaks in the Lok Sabha, it is with a sense of decrying everything, undermining the achievements of the people of India. He thinks he is undermining Prime Minister Modi or the government, but in reality, he is undermining the people of India." 'India is Fastest-Growing Economy, No Disaster Awaiting' She further criticized the LoP for repeatedly claiming that the Indian economy would "crumble" in the coming weeks. "There is no disaster awaiting India," she declared. "On the contrary, quarter after quarter, year after year, we are the fastest-growing economy. It is not just us saying it; the IMF's assessments in April and October consistently show why India maintains this position." Navigating Geopolitical and Economic Challenges The Finance Minister highlighted the severe geopolitical challenges facing the country, particularly the West Asia crisis and its impact on maritime trade. She detailed the rising costs of insurance and shipping due to threats in the high seas. "The liners are not available because they don't want their costly ships to be shot at. Insurance premiums have gone up for both empty and crude-filled vessels. Despite these challenges- where shipping liners are sometimes diverted by other buyers in the high seas- Prime Minister Modi is ensuring there is no supply disruption. That is the level of attention being given to the economy and to Indian households," Sitharaman said. A Call for Collective Commitment to 'Viksit Bharat' Speaking from the land of Basavanna and the Vijayanagara Empire, the Finance Minister invoked the legacy of Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya, noting his contributions to infrastructure both in India and abroad, including in Aden and Muscat. "This is a land that has contributed to India through defense, industry, and infrastructure. Standing here, I say that we must remember what has been achieved in the last 12 years- it was not just development, it was also welfare," she said.Sitharaman emphasized the need for collective commitment to take India to a higher level of development. She reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas,' stating that India's journey toward becoming a developed nation cannot be achieved without the collective effort of all citizens, despite the "negative narrative" pushed by the opposition. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of consistently "undermining" the achievements of the Indian people and spreading a narrative of "doom and gloom" to weaken the country's spirit.Addressing BJP workers at the Viksit Bharat 'Sankalp Samavesha' in Bengaluru, Sitharaman asserted that despite global challenges and domestic disruptions, India remains the world's fastest-growing major economy, contrary to the "disaster" predicted by the Congress leader. Sitharaman stated that there is a conscious effort by certain forces to devalue India's global contributions. Taking a direct dig at Rahul Gandhi's speeches in Parliament, she said, "Every time the Leader of the Opposition speaks in the Lok Sabha, it is with a sense of decrying everything, undermining the achievements of the people of India. He thinks he is undermining Prime Minister Modi or the government, but in reality, he is undermining the people of India."She further criticized the LoP for repeatedly claiming that the Indian economy would "crumble" in the coming weeks. "There is no disaster awaiting India," she declared. "On the contrary, quarter after quarter, year after year, we are the fastest-growing economy. It is not just us saying it; the IMF's assessments in April and October consistently show why India maintains this position."The Finance Minister highlighted the severe geopolitical challenges facing the country, particularly the West Asia crisis and its impact on maritime trade. She detailed the rising costs of insurance and shipping due to threats in the high seas. "The liners are not available because they don't want their costly ships to be shot at. Insurance premiums have gone up for both empty and crude-filled vessels. Despite these challenges- where shipping liners are sometimes diverted by other buyers in the high seas- Prime Minister Modi is ensuring there is no supply disruption. That is the level of attention being given to the economy and to Indian households," Sitharaman said.Speaking from the land of Basavanna and the Vijayanagara Empire, the Finance Minister invoked the legacy of Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya, noting his contributions to infrastructure both in India and abroad, including in Aden and Muscat. "This is a land that has contributed to India through defense, industry, and infrastructure. Standing here, I say that we must remember what has been achieved in the last 12 years- it was not just development, it was also welfare," she said.Sitharaman emphasized the need for collective commitment to take India to a higher level of development. She reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas,' stating that India's journey toward becoming a developed nation cannot be achieved without the collective effort of all citizens, despite the "negative narrative" pushed by the opposition. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source