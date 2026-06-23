Pankaj Tripathi's brother was attacked with an axe over a land dispute in Gopalganj, Bihar. Police confirmed the arrest of the accused and the recovery of the weapon. The incident occurred in the actor's ancestral village of Belsand.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother was attacked with an axe in a land dispute case and the accused has been arrested, a senior Bihar police official said on Monday.

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Accused Arrested, Weapon Recovered

ADG (L&O), Sudhanshu Kumar, said that the weapon used in the crime has been recovered.

"It's a land dispute, and he was attacked with an axe. The accused has been arrested. It's being said that details are still awaited. But the accused involved has been arrested. The axe has also been recovered," he said, answering a query on the attack on Pankaj Tripathi's brother.

Incident in Ancestral Village

The incident reportedly took place in the actor's ancestral village, Belsand, located in the Barauli town of Gopalganj district.

More details are awaited. (ANI)