Haryana Cabinet, under CM Nayab Singh Saini, approved new employee and teacher transfer policies for 2026. The revised framework includes a 120-point scoring system, reduced age weightage, and enhanced benefits for couple cases and employees.

The Haryana Cabinet which met under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today has approved the Model Online Transfer Policy (MOTP), 2026 and the Teachers Transfer Policy (TTP), 2026, with the objective of ensuring optimal utilization of human resources, promoting employee satisfaction, enhancing administrative efficiency and strengthening public service delivery in the larger public interest.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The revised policies have been formulated after due consideration of the observations of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as well as feedback received from various stakeholders, a release said. The ourt had, inter alia, expressed concerns including weightage assigned to age, low merit points accorded to couple cases etc under the previous transfer framework. Accordingly, the policy framework has been comprehensively reviewed to address these concerns while incorporating stakeholder feedback.

Revised Scoring Framework

Under the new policies, employee ranking for transfer purposes shall be determined through a revised 120-point composite scoring framework. The weightage assigned to age has been reduced from 75% to 25%. To recognize professional experience and service continuity, a new parameter, "Experience in Cadre," has been introduced, carrying 25% weightage. Further, the weightage allocated to Special Factors has been enhanced from 25% to 50%, thereby providing greater consideration to employees facing genuine hardships and special circumstances.

Enhanced Employee Welfare Provisions

In a significant expansion of employee welfare provisions, the list of recognized debilitating diseases has been broadened to include Muscular Dystrophy, Behcet Disease, and specified organ transplant cases such as pancreas and bone marrow transplants. Further, the policies also introduce an important safeguard whereby no employee or teacher within one year of superannuation shall be transferred without his or her explicit written consent.

Support for Couples and Procedural Enhancements

Support for regular government-serving couples has been further strengthened. The merit points available under the couple case category have been increased from 5 to 10 points. Additionally, the definition of eligible "Organizations" has been expanded to include regular employees of any Government, provided they are posted in Haryana, Chandigarh, or Delhi. To improve procedural efficiency and transparency, the policies provide for streamlined timelines and introduce the concept of "Category", enabling a clearer distinction between participating and non-participating employees during transfer drives.

Implementation and Transition

With the notification of these policies, any transfer drives initiated under the provisions of the Model Online Transfer Policy, 2025 and Teachers Transfer Policy, 2025 shall stand discontinued, ensuring that all eligible employees benefit from the fairer and more balanced criteria established under the 2026 policy frameworks.

The Cabinet has further authorized the Human Resources Department to issue necessary instructions regarding the first online transfer drive under MOTP, 2026, particularly in respect of the Notional Category and cadres where Current Duty Charge (CDC) arrangements are in operation.

These reformulated policies reaffirm the State Government's commitment to a fair, transparent, objective, and technology-driven transfer mechanism, while ensuring administrative efficiency and employee welfare. (ANI)