PM Modi slammed the Congress-led UPA rule for 'discontent' and said people's aspirations have risen under his government. He called on Gen Z to identify those with 'flawed arguments' and highlighted his government's work on infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the Congress, alleging that there was discontent with governance during 10 years of party-led UPA rule and that people felt nothing could change, as he called upon the younger generation to identify those with "flawed arguments". Speaking at the Republic Summit 2026, PM Modi also spoke about the rising expectations of people from his government due to its pace of work and said even the Congress party makes constant demands as they trust that "if anyone can deliver, it is this government".

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'Congress trusts this government to deliver'

"The way our government is functioning has significantly raised the aspirations of the people of this country. When one task is accomplished, public demand does not simply end there; people desire even better work and more modern facilities... Some might view this as dissatisfaction, but it is actually an aspiration. There is a certain group in our country that feels something is amiss with all this. But ultimately, from whom will the people have such expectations? They will naturally turn to the one who actually delivers results," he said.

"It is not just the common people; even the entire Congress party keeps saying, 'Modi-ji, this needs to be done, that needs to be done'. They keep saying this because they have faith that if anyone can get it done, it is us. Aspirations arise where people believe that dreams can be realised," he added.

'You will witness a Viksit Bharat with your own eyes'

The Prime Minister said that today, the world is challenging established norms and the scale of disruption has become immense. He said there is another side to this, as these challenges are also bringing forth new opportunities. Referring to the younger generation, he said they will see 'Viksit Bharat' with their own eyes.

"Every young person, entrepreneur, innovator, and startup in India must focus on these very opportunities, and the government stands fully with the people, driven by a 'Nation First' spirit. India has boarded the 'Reform Express,' and this momentum will only accelerate. Just as our dream is grand, our efforts will be equally colossal. It is this collective endeavour of 1.4 billion citizens that will undoubtedly build a 'Viksit Bharat'," he said.

"I say this with confidence: you will witness a Viksit Bharat with your own eyes. I do not operate in a manner that requires waiting for future generations; you will see it happen yourselves," he added.

'Always Against': PM Modi's dig at political faction with 'chronic dissatisfaction'

In an apparent dig at Congress over its opposition to some of the projects of the government, PM Modi accused its leaders of double standards and said the Gen Z should be aware of it.

"While a vast section of the country is aspirational, there is also a political faction whose guiding principle has become 'Always Against.' This group is consumed by chronic dissatisfaction. Today, I am going to describe the symptoms of this group; once you know the symptoms, you will understand exactly what I mean. You will be able to recognise them easily. You will often hear them ask, 'That place gets 24-hour electricity; why doesn't this place?' Yet, the very next day, they will show up to protest against dams, solar parks, thermal power plants, or nuclear facilities," he said.

"These are the same people who used to oppose mineral mining yet today, they ask, "Where is India's rare-earth minerals market? Where is the supply chain?... These are the very people who used to engage in the "Data vs. Atta debate, and today these same people ask, "Tell us, Modi-ji, what work has been done regarding AI?" and you will find them asking, "Why are you building this data centre? Why are you setting up this semiconductor plant?"... It is crucial for the country to understand the true character of these people. The youth of my country, in particular, need to recognise them; our genZ needs to grasp this quickly," he added.

'Improving ease of living for middle class a key priority'

Highlighting the Government's focus on the middle class over the past decade, PM Modi stated that improving the ease of living of middle-class families has remained a key priority. Referring to stalled housing projects, he stated that a special fund of Rs 25,000 crore was created to facilitate the completion of delayed residential projects, resulting in the delivery of thousands of homes to homebuyers across the country.

"Access to affordable housing finance, digital services and improved urban infrastructure has significantly enhanced the quality of life of citizens. Measures such as the Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) Fund have helped complete and deliver thousands of stalled housing units to homebuyers," he said.

Significant expansion of transport infrastructure

The Prime Minister stated that there has been a significant expansion of India's transport and connectivity infrastructure over the last decade.

"Metro rail networks now serve over one crore passengers daily, while initiatives such as Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains are strengthening connectivity across the country. Expanded road networks, highways and airports have improved mobility and created new opportunities for citizens in both urban and emerging growth centres," he said. (ANI)