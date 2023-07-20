Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Gandhi to take Ayurvedic treatment at Kottakkal Arya Vaidyasala after Oommen Chandy's funeral

    Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy had been ill since 2019, and throughout the course of the previous year, he had treatment at the Charite Hospital in Berlin, the NIMS Medicity in Thiruvananthapuram, and the Health Care Global Enterprises in Bengaluru. He breathed his last on July 18.

    Kochi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in Kochi on Thursday (July 20) to attend the funeral of former Chief Minister of Kerala and Congress veteran Oommen Chandy in Puthuppally in Kottayam. According to the latest reports, Rahul Gandhi will take Ayurveda treatment at Kottakkal Arya Vaidyasala under the supervision of Managing Trustee Madhavankutty Warrier after attending the funeral of Oommen Chandy. He is expected to arrive in Kottayam this evening. 

    Also read: Rahul Gandhi to attend former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy's funeral on Thursday

    Earlier, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru. They conveyed their condolences to the family members of Chandy. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were also present with them. 

    Meanwhile, the funeral procession that started from Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday reached Kottayam's Thirunakkara on Thursday. Tens of thousands of people have gathered to catch a glimpse of their beloved leader in Kottayam City. The funeral will take place in the St. George Orthodox Church in Puthupally at 3.30 p.m. The funeral, however, is likely to be delayed due to arrangements for public viewing at Puthupally's home and Thirunakkara Maidan.

    Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passed away on Tuesday (July 18). He was 79. The news of the passing away of the veteran Congress leader was shared by his son Chandy Oommen. He breathed his last at Chinmaya Mission Hospital in Bengaluru at 4.25 am.

    Also read: Oommen Chandy demise: Kerala State Film Awards 2022 postponed to July 21
     

