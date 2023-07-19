Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Gandhi to attend former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy's funeral on Thursday

    Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passed away on Tuesday (July 18). He was 79. The news of the passing away of the veteran Congress leader was shared by his son Chandy Oommen. He breathed his last at Chinmaya Mission Hospital in Bengaluru at 4.25 am.

    Rahul Gandhi to attend former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy's funeral anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 1:43 PM IST

    Kottayam: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will attend the funeral ceremony for former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Thursday (July 20). This was confirmed by All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal on Twitter. 

    Also read: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi pay last respects to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru

    "Rahul Gandhi ji will be attending the funeral of Oommen Chandy ji tomorrow. With deep grief, we will respectfully bid farewell to our beloved leader tomorrow at Puthupally, Kottayam," Venugopal wrote on Twitter.

    The funeral of the veteran Congress leader will take place at the parish church in Puthuppally in Kottayam, his hometown tomorrow. At present, a funeral procession is being held from Thiruvananthapuram and thousands of people have gathered on the streets to pay last respect to the people's leader. 

    Chandy's mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at the Thirunakkara Maidanam in Kottayam and the last rites will be held at 3.30 pm in St George Orthodox Church in Puthuppally on Thursday, under the supervision of Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, the Supreme Head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church.

    The deceased leader had been ill since 2019, and throughout the course of the previous year, he had treatment at the Charite Hospital in Berlin, the NIMS Medicity in Thiruvananthapuram, and the Health Care Global Enterprises in Bengaluru. 

    Also read: Oommen Chandy Passes Away: Life and times of a master of political tactics

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 1:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Big conspiracy behind foiled Bengaluru terror plot BJP seeks NIA probe, slams clueless Karnataka govt AJR

    'Big conspiracy behind foiled Bengaluru terror plot...' BJP seeks NIA probe, slams 'clueless' Karnataka govt

    Shocking Ghaziabad crime: 'BJP' tagged car runs over man; video caught on camera

    Ghaziabad crime: 'BJP' tagged car runs over man; shocking video caught on camera

    Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for Raigad, Palghar; orange alert for Pune AJR

    Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for Raigad, Palghar; orange alert for Pune

    Bengaluru: IKEA apologizes after customer finds dead rat on foodcourt table vkp

    Bengaluru: IKEA apologizes after customer finds dead rat on foodcourt table

    Tomatoes make farmer in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur a millionaire vkp

    Tomatoes make farmer in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur a millionaire

    Recent Stories

    here is how to keep your bathroom fresh all year round gcw eai

    A guide to keep your bathroom fresh all year round

    Lake Pichola to Lake Pushkar: Enchanting lakes of Rajasthan ATG EAI

    Lake Pichola to Lake Pushkar: Enchanting lakes of Rajasthan

    Chicken Biryani Recipe: 7 easy steps to cook at home RBA EAI

    Chicken Biryani Recipe: 7 easy steps to cook at home

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model stuns fans with luscious curves in SEXIEST Bikinis and outfits vma

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model stuns fans with luscious curves in SEXIEST Bikinis and outfits

    More than 700 people sentenced to prison over France riots; Justice Minister lauds 'firm' response snt

    More than 700 people sentenced to prison over France riots; Justice Minister lauds 'firm' response

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon