Rahul Gandhi to attend former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy's funeral on Thursday

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passed away on Tuesday (July 18). He was 79. The news of the passing away of the veteran Congress leader was shared by his son Chandy Oommen. He breathed his last at Chinmaya Mission Hospital in Bengaluru at 4.25 am.

Kottayam: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will attend the funeral ceremony for former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Thursday (July 20). This was confirmed by All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal on Twitter.

Also read: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi pay last respects to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru

"Rahul Gandhi ji will be attending the funeral of Oommen Chandy ji tomorrow. With deep grief, we will respectfully bid farewell to our beloved leader tomorrow at Puthupally, Kottayam," Venugopal wrote on Twitter.

The funeral of the veteran Congress leader will take place at the parish church in Puthuppally in Kottayam, his hometown tomorrow. At present, a funeral procession is being held from Thiruvananthapuram and thousands of people have gathered on the streets to pay last respect to the people's leader.

Chandy's mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at the Thirunakkara Maidanam in Kottayam and the last rites will be held at 3.30 pm in St George Orthodox Church in Puthuppally on Thursday, under the supervision of Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, the Supreme Head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church.

The deceased leader had been ill since 2019, and throughout the course of the previous year, he had treatment at the Charite Hospital in Berlin, the NIMS Medicity in Thiruvananthapuram, and the Health Care Global Enterprises in Bengaluru.

Also read: Oommen Chandy Passes Away: Life and times of a master of political tactics