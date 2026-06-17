Rahul Gandhi will hold the 'Echo of Students' rally in Rajasthan's Kota, focusing on NEET-UG paper leaks and student issues. He accused the Centre of failing youth, while Ashok Gehlot alleged the BJP is trying to disrupt the programme.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will hold the "Echo of Students" mega rally in Rajasthan's Kota on Wednesday, focusing on issues such as NEET-UG examination paper leaks, recruitment irregularities, and challenges faced by students and job aspirants.

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Calling upon students and young people across the country to participate in the rally, Rahul Gandhi said the future of the youth would determine the future of the nation and accused the Centre of failing to fulfil its responsibility towards them. In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that paper leaks, exam mismanagement, cancelled recruitments, rising fees, privatisation and scams were shattering the dreams of millions of young Indians.

"My young and Gen Z comrades, one thing is clear in my mind, and you too should etch it in your heart: securing the future of every youth in India is the government's responsibility. But responsibility and honesty--both are beyond the Modi government's way of thinking," Gandhi said.

Gehlot alleges BJP intimidation, conspiracy

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was intimidating coaching institutes and attempting to disrupt the programme.

Sharing an X post, Gehlot said that the administration in Kota was removing hoardings related to Rahul Gandhi's programme while extending support to BJP events. "In Kota, the administration is removing hoardings of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's program. When the BJP's programs have hoardings put up, the administration provides full cooperation. Removing hoardings for Congress programs is a political conspiracy by a jittery BJP," Gehlot wrote.

कोटा में प्रशासन द्वारा लोकसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री @RahulGandhi के कार्यक्रम के होर्डिंग हटाए जा रहे हैं। भाजपा के कार्यक्रमों के जब होर्डिंग लगते हैं तब यह प्रशासन पूरा सहयोग देता है। कांग्रेस के कार्यक्रम के होर्डिंग हटाना घबराई हुई भाजपा का राजनीतिक षड्यंत्र है। पहले… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 16, 2026

He further alleged, "First threats to coaching institutes, then pressure on students, and now removing hoardings--why is the BJP so terrified? Students' voices will not be silenced by removing hoardings. It is because of this authoritarianism that tomorrow, on June 17, a large number of students will join this program in Kota."

Speaking to reporters on Rahul Gandhi's visit, Gehlot said the Congress leader had launched a nationwide campaign for the youth and had chosen Kota, a major hub for coaching institutes, to raise issues affecting students. "Rahul Gandhi's nationwide program for youth has been enthusiastically welcomed by all his young friends. Finally, someone is raising the voice of the country's youth. That's why he has launched his campaign from Kota, a major hub for coaching for IITs and other competitive exams," he said.

Gehlot also expressed concern over recent incidents of student suicides and alleged that repeated paper leaks had eroded the confidence of young people in the system. "Whether it's the SSC exam or the NEET exam, the way paper leaks have been leaked one after another has completely eroded the youth's faith in the system. You can imagine how big a nationwide issue this has become," he said.

आज 49, सिविल लाइन्स पर मीडिया के साथियों से बातचीत: नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री राहुल गाँधी के कोटा दौरे को लेकर मीडिया के सवाल का जवाब: "देखिए, राहुल गांधी जी ने युवाओं के लिए जो देशव्यापी कार्यक्रम दिया है, उसका तमाम युवा साथियों ने बढ़-चढ़कर स्वागत किया है। आखिरकार कोई तो है जो देश… pic.twitter.com/HMvj4m1j3q — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 16, 2026

He said Rahul Gandhi was "on the streets to convey this serious message to the central government and to raise the voice of the youth," while adding that the Opposition had demanded the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

The former Rajasthan Chief Minister further alleged that coaching institutes in Kota were being intimidated ahead of the Congress leader's visit. "Rahul Gandhi's major campaign for justice for the country's youth is beginning in Kota, Rajasthan, and he is arriving by train. However, coaching institutes there are being intimidated and threatened, saying, 'Your institutes have many shortcomings; be prepared to face the consequences.' If such a frightening situation arises during the opposition's visit to the Honourable Speaker's own Lok Sabha constituency, what message will it send to the entire country? Can this be called democracy?" he said.

Gehlot also criticised the BJP-led NDA government, alleging that constitutional institutions and central agencies were under pressure and warning against attempts to weaken the Opposition in the country.

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's rally

Earlier, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia slammed the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) over his rally, calling it "another flop episode" of the 'Fake Gandhi' series.

"Another flop episode of the 'Fake Gandhi' series is set to air tomorrow. It is reported that Rahul Gandhi, the ringleader of the 'toolkit gang,' is heading to a protest tomorrow. And it would not be wrong to say that this is an attempt to mislead the youth and boost his own political profile. The public is asking Rahul Gandhi four questions," Bhatia added.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi engaged in cheap, petty, and frivolous politics. "First: When a responsive government--acting in accordance with students' wishes--proposed a re-test and decided to hold one (a decision the Supreme Court has also endorsed), was it really necessary for Rahul Gandhi to engage in such cheap, petty, and frivolous politics? Why are you playing the villain and making a mockery of the students' future? Do you consider yourself above the Supreme Court, Rahul Gandhi? After all, the Supreme Court has also upheld the government's decision..." he told reporters.

The "Echo of Students" rally is expected to focus on issues concerning examination paper leaks, recruitment delays and the broader challenges faced by students and youth across the country.

The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21, from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA) scheduled the retest following the cancellation of the May 3 exam due to paper leak controversies. (ANI)