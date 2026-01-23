Rahul Gandhi criticized PM Modi over 50% US tariffs on textiles, claiming they cause job losses and factory shutdowns. Visiting a Haryana factory, he reiterated his 'dead economy' jibe and urged the PM to address the crisis affecting millions.

Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi Over US Tariffs

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming the 50 per cent tariffs levied by the United States are "badly hurting" Indian textile exporters and urged PM Modi to "direct your attention to this matter." In an X post, Rahul Gandhi reiterated his "dead economy" jibe. "50 per cent US tariffs and uncertainty are badly hurting India's textile exporters. Job losses, factory shutdowns and reduced orders are a reality of our 'Dead Economy'. Mr Modi has offered no relief or even spoken about tariffs, even though more than 4.5 crore jobs and lakhs of businesses are at stake. Modi ji, you are accountable; please direct your attention to this matter," the Congress MP wrote, sharing a video from his visit to a garment factory in Haryana. https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/2014633588969635852

Last year, during the monsoon session of the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi agreed with US President Donald Trump's statement that the Indian economy is "dead," and said, "Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy."

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited a garment factory in Haryana, where he discussed the impact of US tariffs on textile exporters.

Congress Highlights 'Grim Reality' of Textile Sector

Congress, in a X post, also claimed that the textile sector is in a "panic" amid export tariffs. Congress wrote, "LoP Rahul Gandhi's visit to a garment factory in Haryana exposes the grim reality of India's struggling economy. India's textile industry is the country's second-largest employer. Today, it stands gripped by fear and uncertainty. Why? The impact of Trump's tariffs. Garment and textile exporters are under severe stress, leading to factory closures, shrinking procurement, and widespread job losses. The sector is in panic. Yet, despite the livelihoods of over 4.5 crore workers and lakhs of businesses being at risk, PM Modi has neither provided relief nor even acknowledged the crisis. India urgently needs a trade agreement with the United States that puts Indian workers and Indian businesses first. PM Modi must not allow his silence and weakness to further damage the Indian economy."

India-US Trade Talks Amid Steep Tariffs

Since levied last year, India is currently being subjected to the steepest US tariffs of 50 per cent.

Amid trade talks with Washington, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, earlier this month, spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with the two sides reviewing key areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, critical minerals, nuclear energy, defence and energy.

Textile Ministry Reports Export Growth

According to the Ministry of Textiles, the sector recorded positive growth for the second consecutive month, with exports in December 2025 rising by 0.40 per cent over December 2024 to USD 3.27 billion, following strong growth in November 2025.

During December 2025, export growth was broad-based across key segments, led by Handicrafts (7.2 per cent), Ready-Made Garments (2.89 per cent), and MMF yarn, fabrics and made-ups (3.99 per cent). On a calendar-year basis, in 2025, textile and apparel exports remained stable at USD 37.54 billion. (ANI)