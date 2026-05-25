Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi govt of targeting students over CBSE exam evaluation errors, claiming a student was called 'anti-national' for seeking justice. He said complaints of glitches have gone unheard by the Education Minister.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Students Targeted Over CBSE Errors

Leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the Modi government is targeting students and ignoring complaints over alleged errors in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exam evaluation. He claimed that a student seeking correction of his answer sheet was instead abused and labelled "anti-national" on social media. He said lakhs of students have raised concerns over issues in the evaluation process, but no proper action has been taken so far.

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In a post on X, Congress MP wrote, "The Modi-Shah duo has turned yet another institution into a symbol of rigging. For the first time in decades, such serious questions have been raised about the CBSE board exams. 18.5 lakh children took the exam--and for a week now, complaints of OSM, wrong marking, and evaluation glitches have gone unheard, while the Education Minister clings to his chair. A 17-year-old boy, whose answer sheet was wrongly evaluated, turned to social media in hope of justice."

मोदी-प्रधान की जोड़ी ने एक और संस्था को धांधली का प्रतीक बना दिया। दशकों में पहली बार CBSE बोर्ड परीक्षा पर इतने गंभीर सवाल उठे हैं। 18.5 लाख बच्चों ने परीक्षा दी - और एक हफ़्ते से OSM, ग़लत मार्किंग और जाँच की गड़बड़ी की शिकायतें अनसुनी पड़ी हैं और शिक्षा मंत्री अपनी कुर्सी से… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 25, 2026

"But instead of help, he got abuse--BJP's IT cell branded him an "Anti-National," called him a "Soros agent," a part of the "Deep State."A 17-year-old boy raises his voice for his future, and BJP turns him into a traitor. The truth is--Modi government fears the youth and Gen Z, because they are now asking questions. And anyone who asks questions, this government defames, intimidates, crushes. But listen up, Mr. Modi--this very youth, this Gen-Z, will shatter your arrogance," the post read.

Sharp Decline in 2026 Pass Percentage

In 2023, out of 16,60,511 students who appeared for the examination, 14,50,174 passed, achieving a pass percentage of 87.33. In 2024, the pass percentage stood at 87.98 per cent, an increase of 0.65 per cent. However, within that time, around 20 thousand fewer students appeared for the exam. In 2025, the pass percentage yet again saw a jump of 0.41 per cent, registering at 88.39 per cent. However, in 2026, a sharp decline was seen in the passing percentage of students, with the overall percentage dropping to 85.20 per cent. This was also the year in which the CBSE introduced the new OSM system.

CBSE Responds to Backlash

Following widespread social media backlash and anxiety among students over the newly introduced digital evaluation process, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced that all the candidates who were charged extra while applying for scanned copies during the Class 12 post-result process will be refunded. In a notice dated May 24, the CBSE said that certain technical issues led to incorrect fee deductions in some cases while students were applying for scanned copies on May 21 and May 22.

Amid the problems voiced by students and parents, the CBSE has extended the deadline for students to apply for scanned photocopies of their evaluated answer books from May 24 to May 25 midnight, 2026. (ANI)