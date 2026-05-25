Eight young men from Satara district were killed after their vehicle plunged into a gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad. According to police, the driver likely lost control due to overspeeding. Rescue teams have recovered two bodies from the site.

A vehicle fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad district, killing eight people, officials said on Monday.

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Police Share Initial Details

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Highway Traffic), Raigad region, Pushpalata Dighe, said all the occupants were young men from Satara district who had travelled to the coastal area on Saturday night.

She said the driver likely lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding, leading to the accident.

She further said that rescue teams have recovered two bodies from the accident site so far.

Speaking to ANI, Dy SP Dighe said, "There were eight young men in total; they hailed from the Satara district and had gone to the coastal area. The driver, perhaps due to excessive speed, lost control of the vehicle and fell into a gorge. We have recovered two bodies from the site."

Further information on the accident is still awaited.