A Delhi court granted bail to a Chhattisgarh businessman in a false marriage promise case under the BNS. The court noted the relationship appeared consensual and the issue of a false promise would be examined during trial.

A Delhi court has granted regular bail to a Chhattisgarh-based businessman arrested in connection with a case alleging sexual relations on the false promise of marriage under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Additional Sessions Judge Shefali Barnala Tandon of Patiala House Courts passed the order in an FIR registered at Police Station IGI Airport.

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Defence Argues Consensual Relationship

Appearing for the accused, Advocate Ayush Jindal argued that the relationship between the parties was consensual and that the accused had been falsely implicated.

The defence further submitted that there was no concealment of marital status, as photographs with the accused's wife and child were publicly visible on social media profiles.

Advocate Ayush Jindal also argued that safeguards relating to interstate arrest had not been followed.

The defence further pointed to alleged inconsistencies in the complainant's version, including bank account records reflecting another individual as "husband" and flight booking details relating to the Goa trip.

Court's Observations

The court observed that though the allegations were serious, "the severity of the allegations is not the sole consideration" for denial of bail.

It further noted that the relationship between the parties prima facie appeared consensual and that the issue of alleged false promise to marry would be examined during trial.

Details of the Allegation

According to the prosecution case, the complainant alleged that she met the accused in Goa in 2025 and later entered into a relationship with him after he allegedly proposed marriage. She claimed that she later discovered that he was already married and had two children.

The prosecution and the complainant opposed the bail plea, arguing that the accused could influence the complainant or tamper with evidence if released.

Complainant Does Not Oppose Bail

The court also recorded that during the hearing, the complainant voluntarily stated that she was not opposing the grant of bail, though she did not wish to close the criminal proceedings. (ANI)