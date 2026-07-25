LoP Rahul Gandhi condemned the 'brutality' of the Centre and Delhi Police during student protests over paper leaks, highlighting an injured student. The protests saw injuries on both sides, while the Centre moved to amend the anti-paper leak law.

Rahul Gandhi Slams 'Brutality' on Protesting Students

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, slammed the "brutality" of the Centre and the Delhi Police during the July 20 student protests in the national capital. He noted that in the current era, children protesting for their rights receive "pellets" instead of "justice."

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi shared a video featuring a youth who was reportedly beaten by the Delhi Police during Monday's protests against paper leaks. "Sahil was standing with the Tricolour in his hand, merely asking for a clean, fair exam and the fruit of his hard work--the police raised a gun and badly injured him by firing pellets. This is not British tyranny; it is the brutality of the Modi government in independent India--where innocent students demanding their rights receive pellets instead of justice," the post read.

More than 118 police personnel sustained injuries, including senior officers holding the ranks of Special Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, and Assistant Commissioner of Police, along with several female police personnel. During the scuffle, around 60 protesters were also reported to have been injured.

Government Responds Amid Protests

On Friday, the Union Cabinet approved amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to strengthen the anti-paper leak law amid continuing nationwide protests over the NEET-UG row, while the deadlock in Parliament continued for the fifth day. According to sources, the proposed amendment Bill is likely to be tabled in Parliament on Monday, July 27. This development follows a late-night video message on X by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who promised that "stricter" action would be taken against paper leaks as protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party continue over the NEET-UG paper leak. In the video, the Prime Minister announced that the Union Cabinet would take up a draft Bill.

Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk has also ended his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country's competitive testing framework. (ANI)