A Delhi court has ordered Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya and Tehsin Raza Sheikh, accused in the CM Rekha Gupta attack case, to be produced via video link for their safety. The accused claimed they were being beaten by other inmates during transit.

In view of the safety and security of accused Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya and Tehsin Raza Sheikh, the Tis Hazari Court on Friday ordered to produce them through SAS. They are accused in the Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attack case.

Both Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya and Tehsin Raza Sheikh are facing trial in the Delhi CM attack case of August 2025. They have been charged with serious offences including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy. They prayed to be provided with a separate cell in the jail van during transit from the jail and back, as other inmates beat them.

Court Orders SAS Production for Accused's Safety

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Nishant Garg passed the order after hearing submissions of counsel for both accused and prosecution, and a report from Jail Authorities. "Accordingly, the accused persons are directed to be produced through SAS till further orders," ASJ Garg ordered on July 24.

Advocate Siddhant Malik and Harry Chibber, counsel for the accused persons, submitted that threats are being extended and the accused persons are being physically assaulted by other inmates during transit.

Witness Testimony Recorded

Meanwhile, on Friday, the court recorded the testimony of Prosecution witness (PW) Dhirendra Kumar. He was present during the incident and got an eye injury while trying to protect CM Rekha Gupta when Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya allegedly attacked her.

Court Addresses Jail Safety Application

While deciding the application of accused persons, the court considered the response received from the Jail Superintendent. The court disposed of the applications filed on behalf of the accused persons regarding their safety and security in the jail premises in view of the response filed by the jail superintendent. The court said that the accused persons shall be at liberty to inform the court in case of any future incident.

Personal Belongings of Accused to be Released

The court also allowed the release of Rs 4160 and Aadhaar card recovered during the personal search of Tehsin Raza Sheikh. Advocate Kartik Gadi, proxy counsel for Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Pradeep Rana, gave his no objection to the release.

Previous Allegations of Threats

On May 9, 2026, accused Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya and Tehsin Raza Sheikh alleged beating and life threat by other inmates in Jail. They had also alleged threats to their family.

They are seeking separate barracks and directions to ensure their safety and security in jail as well as their families. The court had asked the jail authorities to ensure their safety and security. The counsel had also placed on record of the court a CD containing the voices of threat calls to their families. (ANI)