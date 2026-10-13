BJP MP Jagdambika Pal slammed Rahul Gandhi's tea party for INDIA bloc leaders, calling it an act of 'frustration'. He accused Gandhi of misleading the country and attacking constitutional institutions. Other BJP leaders joined the criticism.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Tuesday criticised the leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi over the INDIA bloc meeting, saying he is sometimes calling for tea parties, sometimes for dinner at a restaurant in Connaught Place, and he is doing all this in frustration. This came after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi invited the leaders of the INDIA alliance, opposition MPs, and student organisations to his residence for tea.

"Today he (Rahul Gandhi) is sometimes calling for tea parties, sometimes for dinner at a restaurant in Connaught Place. I think he's doing this to gather leaders... Rahul Gandhi himself is sometimes in front of the Supreme Court, sometimes in front of the Election Commission, sometimes inside All India Radio. This is just chaos, violence. Who is he pressuring?... I think this is his frustration, and he's misleading the country to defame constitutional institutions. The way he talked about marching on the Supreme Court yesterday, he attacked democratic values and tore the Constitution to shreds... I don't know if he has any issues now. He has governments in some states only on the strength of SIR, and he himself won the Lok Sabha elections. Yet he's making this an issue?," he said.

Other leaders join in criticism

BJP leader Mrityunjay Tiwari, speaking in Patna, also criticised Rahul Gandhi, saying, "Now he (Rahul Gandhi) knows very well that the public has seen through his drama. The country has never had an irresponsible opposition leader like Rahul Gandhi. The way he is corrupting politics and harassing people on the streets shows that Rahul Gandhi neither believes in democracy nor the Constitution."

Uttar Pradesh Minister Dayashankar Singh slammed Congress over INDIA bloc's protest march, saying these protests are being carried out to vent their anger over their defeat. "These protests are being carried out to vent their anger over their defeat. They are continuously losing. Congress has not been in power in Uttar Pradesh for the last 37 years, so did the Election Commission make them lose? They have not been in power in Bengal for 49 years, have not been in power in Bihar for 36 years, so did the Election Commission get their votes cancelled? They are hatching such conspiracies to vent their anger over their defeat," he said while speaking in Lucknow. (ANI)