'Horn, OK, Please...' Rahul Gandhi's 6-hour truck ride from Delhi to Chandigarh (WATCH)

Rahul Gandhi met and conversed with a group of truck drivers at a dhaba in Murthal on NH-44. From there, he travelled on a truck to Chandigarh while en route to Shimla, as confirmed by the party.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has shared a video depicting his recent "yatra" (journey) alongside truck drivers on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway. During this trip, he engaged in conversations with the drivers to understand the challenges they face.

In the video, Gandhi can be seen wearing his iconic white T-shirt, sitting inside a truck, and conversing with drivers at a dhaba (roadside eatery).

He took the initiative to undertake this journey last Monday, aiming to address the issues experienced by truck drivers. In a 35-second video shared on Twitter in Hindi, Gandhi described the interesting conversations he had with the drivers during the six-hour Delhi-Chandigarh journey. He also provided a link to the complete video on his YouTube page.

Continuing his engagement with the public, similar to his previous Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi met and conversed with a group of truck drivers at a dhaba in Murthal on NH-44. From there, he travelled on a truck to Chandigarh while en route to Shimla, as confirmed by the party.

During his interaction with the drivers, Gandhi decided to accompany Prem Rajpoot from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, in his truck. According to the party's statement, Gandhi had a wonderful conversation with Rajpoot and his companion Rakesh, making the six-hour journey pass quickly.

The video highlights that approximately three crore Indians are directly employed in the truck industry, with an annual demand for nine lakh new truck drivers. However, an independent study reveals that nearly 98 per cent of truck drivers, including Prem Rajpoot, do not want their family members to join this profession.

The same study also points out that many drivers face harassment from the police, as well as low and irregular income. The video emphasizes that the experiences shared by the truck drivers echo the broader challenges faced by the community. Gandhi assured them that the future Congress government will make every effort to improve their situation, according to the party's statement.

Gandhi has been actively meeting and listening to the concerns of ordinary citizens. He has visited Old Delhi, engaged with students in Mukherjee Nagar and Delhi University, and even travelled on a BMTC Bus and Blinkit Bike ride in Bengaluru. This ongoing process of engaging with people across different sections of the society reflects his commitment to listening to the voice of the people, reminiscent of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.