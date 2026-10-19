Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit defended Rahul Gandhi's foreign trips against BJP's 'holiday' allegations, stating the MP meets students and intellectuals abroad. He also questioned PM Modi's foreign travel during Parliament sessions.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Monday hit back at the BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari’s “enjoying a holiday” remark on Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s trips abroad. Bhandari had claimed that Rahul Gandhi was “reportedly travelling abroad for a vacation.”

Congress Hits Back at 'Holiday' Jibe

Sandeep Dikshit hit back at the BJP for questioning Rahul Gandhi’s visits, saying the Congress MP interacts with students and intellectuals on his foreign visits. Dikshit told ANI, “Do others not travel outside on this day? Rahul Gandhi is an individual, the Leader of the Opposition; he has duties. He interacts with students at Yale University, interacts with students in London and meets the intellectuals there. He even does press interviews - something which the Prime Minister doesn't do. So, what issue does the BJP have with this?”

Questions PM Modi's Foreign Visits

Moreover, the Congress leader questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign visits during a Parliament Session. “We also have a tradition that the Prime Minister doesn't travel abroad when Lok Sabha is in session. But our PM broke that tradition. Why does no question arise at that time?" he said.

BJP Questions Motive Behind Rahul Gandhi's Trip

Earlier today, Pradeep Bhandari had questioned Rahul Gandhi, asking if he was going abroad to enjoy a break of meet his “chaos collaborators”. "RAHUL GANDHI IS BACK TO DOING WHAT HE DOES BEST: TAKING A BREAK AND ENJOYING A HOLIDAY! Rahul Gandhi is reportedly travelling abroad for a vacation. Rahul Gandhi is not in India! During Navratri, what is Rahul Gandhi doing abroad? - Enjoying a break - Meeting his ‘chaos collaborators’? A man who spends more time chilling than working—and then shouts, Vote Chori!” Bhandari posted on X.

BJP has time and again criticised Rahul Gandhi’s foreign trips, alleging that he is taking a break or “speaking against India on foreign soil.” Meanwhile, the Congress has questioned PM Modi’s visits with Rahul Gandhi on several occasions, taking a jibe at the “Melody” moment during the Prime Minister’s visit to Italy. (ANI)