The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 591.3 kg of ganja in Uttar Pradesh, smuggled from Nepal. The cannabis was found in specially fabricated concealed cavities in a truck intercepted after a sustained surveillance operation.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 591.3 kg of ganja (cannabis) in an intelligence-led operation conducted during 17–18 October 2026 in Uttar Pradesh. The operation exposed an elaborate concealment method involving specially fabricated cavities in a truck suspected to be transporting the contraband from Nepal, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Coordinated Surveillance Operation

Acting on specific intelligence that a truck carrying ganja from Nepal would enter Uttar Pradesh through Sonauli, DRI officers at Gorakhpur launched a coordinated surveillance operation with teams at Lucknow, Patna and Varanasi. After more than four hours of sustained surveillance, the suspect vehicle was identified and intercepted on the road between Gorakhpur and Kushinagar.

Elaborate Concealment Uncovered

A meticulous search of the vehicle revealed two specially engineered concealed cavities — one above the hood and another behind the driver’s seat. These compartments contained 81 packets of ganja weighing a total of 591.3 kg, the ministry further said.

Seizure and Legal Action

The entire consignment, along with the truck used to transport it, was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

This major seizure demonstrates DRI’s resolve to disrupt narcotics supply chains through intelligence-led enforcement and the detection of sophisticated concealment techniques employed by traffickers. The operation also underscores the importance of sustained vigilance against suspected cross-border drug trafficking routes. (ANI)