A Delhi SEM Court extended the judicial custody of CJP leaders Saurabh Das and Ashutosh Ranka till October 21. The court noted their promise not to repeat the offence did not inspire confidence and found sureties furnished for them to be unfit.

Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court situated in Police Station Mandir Marg on Monday extended the judicial custody of CJP leader Saurabh Das and Ashutosh Ranka till October 21.

Court Cites Lack of Confidence

The court also said the Statement of the respondents before this Court that they will not repeat this offence in future does not inspire confidence based on the conduct and material placed on record by the investigation officer (IO). They were produced before the SEM after 5 days of judicial custody.

The SEM Ritu Raj, after hearing the submissions by the counsel for the accused and Delhi Police, extended the judicial custody of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka for a further 2 days till October 21. The court has also directed the counsel for the accused to file their written submissions within 2 days.

"Considering the imminent apprehension, past conduct of the respondent and the submissions advanced on both sides, I deem it fit that an opportunity be given to the respondents to file and place on record their submissions in writing within 2 days, with advance copy to the Investigating Officer," SEM ordered on October 19.

Breach of Bonds and Past Conduct Noted

"I find that the respondents have deliberately breached their Bonds dated 11.10.2026 as submitted before the Ld. SEM, South-West District and immediately committed the breach of peace in this case," SEM Ritu Raj observed. The SEM also accepted the grounds of apprehension and pointed out that the conduct of the respondents is not above board; rather, it shows no respect for law and their habitualness in calling protests at de-notified areas.

While allowing the application of extension of judicial custody, the court said that the application filed by the IO is supported by substantial material on record, raising serious concerns regarding the likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity, which cannot be brushed aside without proper consideration.

The investigating officer (IO), assisted by Delhi Police Legal Consultant Prashant Prakash and Bhairo Das, moved an application seeking extension of judicial custody for a further 5 days. Advocate Abhik Chimni, with Pushp Sharma, appeared for Saurav Das and prayed for their immediate release and said that they will not repeat the offence. He argued that there is no apprehension of a repeat offence by them in the application of Delhi police. It was argued that they have not made any calls after 10.10.2026. It was further submitted that the respondent did not give any call for protest after 10.10.2026 and both the respondents individually went to the Jantar Mantar.

Sureties Deemed Unfit by Court

The SEM, after hearing the submissions by defence counsel, upon inquiry as to the fitness of the sureties, found them unfit to stand as sureties, as there is an apparent mismatch of photographs in the bond and Aadhar card of surety Teerath, for which he could not produce any other valid Identity Proof and gave vague/ unsatisfactory answers. Similarly, upon personal inquiry, the Surety, namely Mannu Raj Anand, failed to even give basic details (such as details as mentioned in surety bond i.e. parentage, address etc) of the respondent Sourav Das for which he was standing as surety. Moreover, the inquiry conducted revealed that both the sureties have no control over the Respondents to produce them before the Court, which is the primary essence of keeping Surety. No other Surety is present at present. In such a situation, respondents are directed to furnish fresh Sureties," the SEM said.

The matter has been re-notified for 21.10.2026 for further proceedings and for reply, if any. On October 14, the SEM Court remanded CJP Leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to 5 days' judicial custody. (ANI)