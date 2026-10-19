YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy accused CM Chandrababu Naidu of misusing state machinery to prevent opposition candidates from contesting municipal polls, calling it 'state terrorism' and a 'mockery of democracy'.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy strongly criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for misusing the police and government machinery to prevent opposition candidates from contesting municipal elections. Speaking to the media at the party's central office, he said the government had unleashed state terrorism and turned the election process into a mockery of democracy.

Allegations of Violence and Intimidation

He said Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders were attacking YSRCP candidates, tearing nomination papers and getting valid nominations rejected during scrutiny. "In Proddatur, police promised protection to the YSRCP Chairperson candidate but handed him over to TDP attackers, who assaulted him, tore his shirt and snatched his gold chain. Police later lathi-charged protesting YSRCP workers," he alleged. Sajjala said nominations were illegally rejected in Nagari, Dachepalli, Kanigiri, Gooty, Rajampet and Nellore. Candidates were prevented from filing nominations in Pulivendula and Kuppam. Even BJP candidates faced TDP attacks in Giddalur and Kadapa.

Criticism of CM and State Election Commission

He questioned Chandrababu for calling licensed private security personnel “hired killers” while ignoring threats to YSRCP candidates in Rayachoti. He criticised the State Election Commission for acting like an extension of the Chief Minister's Office and the yellow media for celebrating uncontested victories secured through intimidation. He questioned the hurry to conduct elections during Dasara using old electoral rolls despite 44 lakh doubtful entries, including 15 lakh deceased voters.

Demand for Central Forces and Call to Voters

Warning of greater violence in the upcoming MPTC, ZPTC and sarpanch elections, the YSRCP leader demanded deployment of Central paramilitary forces. He urged people to question TDP leaders over unfulfilled promises and teach Chandrababu a lesson through their votes. (ANI)