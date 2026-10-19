The Jantar Mantar trespassing case involving CJP activists Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das has been transferred to the Crime Branch. A Delhi court also extended their judicial custody till October 21 after rejecting their surety.

The Jantar Mantar trespassing case involving Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das has been transferred to the Crime Branch, police sources said on Monday.

Court Extends Custody, Rejects Surety

Earlier today, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were taken back to judicial custody from Mandir Marg Police Station in Delhi after their surety was rejected over a reported mismatch in documents, their lawyers said. Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court situated at Police Station Mandir Marg extended the custody till October 21.

The court also said the Statement of the respondents before this Court that they will not repeat this offence in future does not inspire confidence based on the conduct and material placed on record by the investigation officer (IO). "I find that the respondents have deliberately breached their Bonds dated 11.10.2026 as submitted before the Ld. SEM, South-West District and immediately committed the breach of peace in this case," SEM Ritu Raj observed.

Legal Team Criticises Proceedings

Meanwhile, Ratna Singh, Head of Legal Affairs at CJP, criticised the proceedings, alleging that liberty was being curtailed on vague grounds despite repeated attempts to complete the surety verification process. “A mockery was going on in the Court. For the last six days, we have been saying that one or the other reason is being nitpicked — surety verification has not been done, that an FIR has been lodged against the surety. We saw someone’s liberty being curtailed,” Singh alleged.

She alleged that the hearing, scheduled for 2 pm, began around 3-3.30 pm and lasted an hour. Singh further said they would challenge the decision, describing it as an attempt to stifle voices. “The 2 pm hearing began at 3-3.30 pm. It went for an hour. Our lawyers discussed the legal points. There was nothing presented from the other side that said that there should be an extension (of judicial custody). There was no reason to keep them in further judicial custody. They have been sent to judicial custody for a very vague reason. We will challenge this. This is mental torture and an attempt to stifle voices. We can see everything; the entire world can see everything. They cannot silence everyone," she added.

Defence Lawyer 'Disappointed' With Decision

Advocate Abhik Chimni, representing Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, said he was disappointed with the decision, arguing that the matter concerned preventive custody and that the court had earlier sought sureties. He said that the surety was rejected, citing a mismatch of the photographs. "We are very disappointed. This is a matter of preventive custody, and it is also a matter of fact that the Court itself said that they don't deem it necessary for the person to be sent to judicial custody. That is why they asked for the surety; once the sureties were given, they originally had a problem with it. Then there was an issue with the next surety too,” Advocate Chimni said.

Chimni said the defence had submitted another surety along with the required details on Monday, but the order cited a mismatch in photographs and an apprehension as reasons for the decision. “Law says - release them first and then see the verification, surety and so on. Today, they produced another surety and all details required. One of the reasons they gave in the order is that one of the photos is not matching. Then they said that there is an apprehension,” he said. “It is very disturbing; we will see what to do,” he added.

Background of the Case

On October 12, the Delhi Police arrested Das, Ranka and others for allegedly trespassing at Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as a designated protest venue. Following their arrest, Das and Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody. (ANI)