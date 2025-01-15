Rahul Gandhi's 'fighting the Indian State' remark sparks BJP backlash, dubs it straight out of Soros' Playbook

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent comments, claiming that his party is now "fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian state itself," have provoked a sharp backlash from the BJP on Wednesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent comments, claiming that his party is now "fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian state itself," have provoked a sharp backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Party president J P Nadda accused Gandhi of consistently working to "break India" and divide society, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman questioned the Congress leader's respect for the Constitution.

Gandhi's remarks, made during the inauguration of the new Congress headquarters building, drew attention when he alleged that the BJP and RSS had "captured every single institution" in India. He further asserted that the Congress party's struggle was against the "BJP, the RSS, and the Indian state," framing it as a battle for India's future.

The BJP wasted no time in responding. In a post on social media platform X, Nadda stated that Gandhi's words exposed the "ugly truth" about Congress. He accused Gandhi and his "ecosystem" of having ties with urban naxals and the "deep state" and seeking to "defame, demean and discredit" India. Nadda further claimed that Gandhi's repeated actions and statements had reinforced these beliefs, alleging that everything Gandhi does is aimed at weakening the country.

Sitharaman joined the criticism, emphasizing Gandhi's position as Leader of Opposition (LoP) and questioning his credibility after taking an oath to uphold the Constitution. "What for are you carrying a copy of the Constitution in your hand?" she asked, referring to Gandhi's reference to the Constitution while making the controversial statement.

Sharing a video clip of Gandhi's remarks, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said, "Rahul Gandhi has now declared an open war against the Indian State itself. This is straight out of George Soros's playbook."

The BJP also took issue with Gandhi's criticism of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks about India's "true independence" being achieved after the Ram temple inauguration. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia responded by citing Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which prescribes punishment for endangering India's sovereignty. Bhatia suggested that if anyone had violated this law, it was Gandhi himself.

"Truly, it is our misfortune we have a part-time immature, irresponsible leader of opposition who happens to be guide by forces like George Soros and forces which are inimical to our country," Bhatia said.

