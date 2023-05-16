Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Gandhi reaches Mallikarjun Kharge's residence; Karnataka CM announcement likely today evening

    On May 10 elections, the Congress registered a thumping victory in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly by winning as many as 136 seats. The ruling BJP and the former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) bagged 66 and 19 seats, respectively.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2023, 1:20 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (May 16) reached party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi from the back gate as suspense continues over Karnataka Chief Minister.

    Newly elected Karnataka Congress MLAs also arrived at Kharge's residence amid ongoing talks in the party for the next Karnataka CM. Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar will also be coming to Delhi to discuss the ongoing issue.

    It is reportedly said that internal discussions within the party leaders will go on and once the decision is made, senior leaders will meet Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. Kharge will meet the two and only after that an announcement will be made, which is likely by today evening.

    Speaking to reporters about the announcement on Karnataka CM, observer Deepak Bawaria said, "Hopefully by this evening. The report has been submitted."

    Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar postponed his trip to Delhi on Monday, claiming health reasons, while Siddaramaiah arrived on Monday afternoon amid vigorous campaigning for the top position.

    Last Updated May 16, 2023, 1:20 PM IST
