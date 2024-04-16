'Rahul Gandhi is not Pappu': Sam Pitroda challenges anyone for televised debate with Congress leader (WATCH)

Pitroda expressed admiration for Gandhi's resilience in the face of decades-long criticism and harassment, asserting that the public perception of Gandhi as 'Pappu' is misguided.

Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda lauded party leader Rahul Gandhi's role in the upcoming elections, stressing his qualities of education, youthfulness, energy, and courage.

Pitroda expressed admiration for Gandhi's resilience in the face of decades-long criticism and harassment, asserting that the public perception of Gandhi as 'Pappu' is misguided. He challenged for a national debate featuring Gandhi to reveal his true character and commitment to India's ideals.

Reflecting on global discontent with governments, Pitroda highlighted a shift in power dynamics, attributing it to the emergence of a new elite class dominated by wealthy businessmen.

He suggested that people's dissatisfaction stems from a perceived loss of control over their destinies, a sentiment rooted in historical revolutions against monarchies.

Meanwhile, India is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 across 543 constituencies. The implementation of the model code of conduct since March 16 signifies the commencement of a rigorous electoral process. Counting of votes will be held on June 4.