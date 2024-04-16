Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Rahul Gandhi is not Pappu': Sam Pitroda challenges anyone for televised debate with Congress leader (WATCH)

    Pitroda expressed admiration for Gandhi's resilience in the face of decades-long criticism and harassment, asserting that the public perception of Gandhi as 'Pappu' is misguided.

    Rahul Gandhi is not Pappu': Sam Pitroda challenges anyone for televised debate with Congress leader (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 2:54 PM IST

    Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda lauded party leader Rahul Gandhi's role in the upcoming elections, stressing his qualities of education, youthfulness, energy, and courage.

    Pitroda expressed admiration for Gandhi's resilience in the face of decades-long criticism and harassment, asserting that the public perception of Gandhi as 'Pappu' is misguided. He challenged for a national debate featuring Gandhi to reveal his true character and commitment to India's ideals.

    'Biggest corruption scandal on planet...' Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over electoral bonds at Kerala roadshow

    Reflecting on global discontent with governments, Pitroda highlighted a shift in power dynamics, attributing it to the emergence of a new elite class dominated by wealthy businessmen.

    He suggested that people's dissatisfaction stems from a perceived loss of control over their destinies, a sentiment rooted in historical revolutions against monarchies.

    Patanjali misleading ad: Ramdev, Balkrishna Acharya ready for 'public apology'; SC next hearing on April 23

    Meanwhile, India is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 across 543 constituencies. The implementation of the model code of conduct since March 16 signifies the commencement of a rigorous electoral process. Counting of votes will be held on June 4.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 2:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Assam Rifles foils attempt to ambush its vehicles near Namdhang; ULFA-I claims responsibility

    BREAKING: Assam Rifles foils attempt to ambush its vehicles near Namdhang; ULFA-I claims responsibility

    'Biggest corruption scandal on planet...' Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over electoral bonds at Kerala roadshow anr

    'Biggest corruption scandal on planet...' Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over electoral bonds at Kerala roadshow

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, April 16 2024: Price of one sovereign of gold crosses Rs 54000; Check anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, April 16: Price of one sovereign of gold crosses Rs 54000; Check

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will LDF make a comeback in Alathur? rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will LDF make a comeback in Alathur?

    Patanjali misleading ad: Ramdev, Balkrishna Acharya ready for 'public apology'; SC next hearing on April 23 AJR

    Patanjali misleading ad: Ramdev, Balkrishna Acharya ready for 'public apology'; SC next hearing on April 23

    Recent Stories

    Assam Rifles foils attempt to ambush its vehicles near Namdhang; ULFA-I claims responsibility

    BREAKING: Assam Rifles foils attempt to ambush its vehicles near Namdhang; ULFA-I claims responsibility

    Ram Navami 2024: Know why it is significant to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram anr

    Ram Navami 2024: Know why it is significant to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram

    Kim Kardashian HOT SEXY: Check out American model's new cleavage-revealing bikinis, swimsuit pictures RKK

    Kim Kardashian HOT SEXY: Check out American model's new cleavage-revealing bikinis, swimsuit pictures

    Chelsea Madueke, Jackson trolled for fighting over penalty with Palmer in Everton win; WATCH unseen footage snt

    Chelsea's Madueke, Jackson trolled for fighting over penalty with Palmer in Everton win; WATCH unseen footage

    UPSC exam 2023 results: Aditya Srivastava tops All India Rank, male candidates lead in top position AJR

    UPSC exam 2023 results: Aditya Srivastava tops All India Rank, male candidates lead in top position

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon