'Biggest corruption scandal on planet...' Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over electoral bonds at Kerala roadshow

Kozhikode: Congress candidate for Wayanad constituency Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (April 16) took out a road show from Kodiyathur around 11.30 am as part of his ongoing campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He was accompanied by hundreds of party workers and supporters who ran alongside and ahead of the vehicle carrying him.

Addressing the large crowd, Rahul Gandhi said, " There is one big issue in this election: the RSS and BJP are trying to destroy India's Constitution and change it, while the UDF, the Congress party, and the INDIA alliance are trying to save the Constitution. Narendra Modi is the instrument of five or six of India's biggest and richest people. His job is to distract people from the real issues facing the country, such as inflation and unemployment. Rs. 16 lakh crore in bank loans was forgiven for 25 people in this country. Mr. Modi's only job is to protect the richest people in the country."

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said, "If you have seen Prime Minister Modi's interview with ANI, have you seen his eyes? He was trying to defend the biggest corruption scandal on the planet: the electoral bonds scheme through which the BJP has received thousands of crores through extortion. The electoral bond scheme is the biggest extortion racket."

The Congress MP said that the media will never talk about the electoral bond scheme. He alleged that if the media write any article on electoral bonds, the ED-CBI will also arrive at their houses."

Highlighting Congress's agenda for the country, Gandhi said, "We're going to make a list of all the poor families in India. We're going to choose one woman from all these families. Every year, the GoI will put Rs. 1 Lakh (Rs. 8,500 every month) in her bank account. - Right to Internship/Apprenticeship Law for all the graduates and diploma holders. They will get training for one year in their chosen field, and will get paid Rs. 1 Lakh a year (Rs. 8,500 every month). If Mr. Modi can give money to 20-25 richest people in India, we can give money to the poor people in India. "

Gandhi, aiming for re-election in Wayanad, visited the constituency on April 15, marking his second visit since the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls. He commenced his campaign earlier this month by filing nomination papers and organizing a large-scale road show. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he secured victory in Wayanad with a significant margin of 4,31,770 votes.

