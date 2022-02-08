  • Facebook
    Rahul Gandhi's comeback on PM Modi's dig at Jawaharlal Nehru

    In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assaults on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Rahul Gandhi stated that his grandpa did not require a certificate. "He (Prime Minister Modi during his speech in Parliament) did not respond to my queries," said Rahul Gandhi. 

    Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM Modi says he didnt answer my questions BJP terrified of Congress gcw
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 8, 2022, 8:57 PM IST
    Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, stated on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not address any of his questions during his Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha speeches. In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assaults on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Rahul Gandhi stated that his grandpa did not require a certificate. "He (Prime Minister Modi during his speech in Parliament) did not respond to my queries. We must take the China-Pakistan problem seriously," according to Rahul Gandhi. 

    "I don't need anyone's certificate since my great-grandpa served the country. As we say, the BJP is terrified of the Congress," Congress's leader stated. The leader further said PM Modi is putting India at risk because he has got a bankrupt foreign policy. Adding further, Gandhi said 'the gentleman' doesn't understand his job very well.

    PM Modi on Tuesday described dynastic parties as to the greatest threat to India's democracy, claiming that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, "conscious about his worldwide image," declined to deploy the Army to assist Ram Manohar Lohia-led 'satyagrahis' battling for Goa's independence. The Congress, he claimed, postponed Goa's independence for 15 years, till after India gained independence. 

    Modi also cited instances of previous Congress regimes stifling free expression, like the dismissal of Lata Mangeshkar's musician brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar from All India Radio for reading a poem about Veer Savarkar.

    He went on to say that lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri was imprisoned for criticising Jawaharlal Nehru. The prime minister added that if someone in Congress spoke out against a certain family, the effects were seen to everybody. 

    Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi tore into the Opposition on Congress’ rule in the past. He said, “Some Members asked- if there was no Congress, what would happen...I would like to say, if there was no Congress there would be no Emergency, there would be no caste politics, Sikhs would never have been massacred, the problems of Kashmiri Pandits would not have happened.” “The biggest threat to our democracy is dynastic parties. When one family gets too prevalent in a political party, political talent suffers,” PM Modi said.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2022, 9:34 PM IST
    Facebook, Instagram block Army's Chinar Corps; no response since 10 days

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul was misled, Sidhu would've been right choice for Punjab CM, says wife Navjot Kaur

    Punjab Election 2022: BJP announces manifesto for polls, promises to waive debt of farmers

    Congress leader Devadatt Kamat appears in court in support of hijab; social media digs up his past

    Writ petition in Calcutta High Court over immediate removal of Bengal Governor

    Facebook, Instagram block Army's Chinar Corps; no response since 10 days

