New Delhi: A 52-year-old government school teacher from Madhya Pradesh has written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking permission for euthanasia, citing unbearable physical pain stemming from years of medical complications and paralysis. The woman, identified as Chandrakanta Jethwani, has been in a wheelchair since 2020 due to lower body paralysis after an alleged case of medical negligence. She battles Osteogenesis Imperfecta, a rare bone disorder that causes extreme fragility and frequent fractures, yet spends nearly eight hours a day in the classroom.

In her emotional appeal, Jethwani said, “I will not take my own life, because I teach my students to live bravely. But my body has reached its limit. The pain is constant and unbearable. I am requesting euthanasia so that my organs can be donated and give someone else a new life.”

Jethwani lives alone and has no surviving family. She has already donated her property to six underprivileged students from her school and pledged to donate her organs to MGM Medical College in Indore. “My organs are no longer useful to me, but if they can help someone see or live, they are more precious than diamonds,” she wrote.



Sakharam Prasad, Principal of the school, stated that they did not know she wanted euthanasia. “She is deeply committed to her work, despite her health. She teaches science with great passion. Although she never mentioned this request to me personally, we’re aware of her ongoing medical struggles.”

What is Euthanasia?

Euthanasia, often referred to as "mercy killing," is the act of deliberately ending a person's life to relieve them from severe pain and suffering caused by terminal illness or incurable medical conditions. It is a deeply debated ethical and legal issue, with supporters advocating for the right to die with dignity and critics raising concerns about potential misuse and moral implications. In many countries, including India, euthanasia remains a complex legal subject, with only passive euthanasia—where life support is withdrawn under strict conditions—being permitted under limited circumstances.