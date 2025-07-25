Xavi had recently played for FC Barcelona Legends against Real Madrid Legends in Navi Mumbai, and had told The Athletic in the past that he follows Indian football due to the presence of Spanish coaches.

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) was in for a shock when they saw a name familiar to football's most ardent fans on the list of applicants for the Indian men's national team head coach role. Times of India first reported that Xavi Hernandez, legendary Spanish midfielder and former FC Barcelona manager, was one of the applicants interested to manage the team after Manolo Marquez's resignation. However, financial constraints led the selectors to conclude that pursuing his interest was not a feasible option.

Other names interested in the coaching position included former coach Stephen Constantine, former Liverpool striker Harry Kewell, former Blackburn Rovers manager Steve Kean, Indian Super League-tested Khalid Jamil, Kibu Vicuna and Eelco Schattorie. Former Slovakia and Kyrgyzstan coach Stefan Tarkovic was also shortlisted in the list prepared by Indian legend Subrata Paul.

What Went Wrong with Xavi's Application?

According to reports, Xavi's application was submitted via email, and reviewed by the technical committee. Despite his stellar résumé, the AIFF did not move forward with Xavi's application for two main reasons: Missing contact details and financial constraints. Xavi's application reportedly lacked basic information like a contact phone number, making it difficult for the committee to verify or engage further. Further, AIFF officials reportedly concluded that his financial expectations would far exceed the federation’s current capabilities as hiring a manager of Xavi’s stature would involve a hefty salary, high-profile staff, and additional resources.

After retiring as a player in 2019, Xavi began his managerial career with Al-Sadd SC, where he quickly made an impact by implementing a possession-heavy style reminiscent of his Barcelona roots. Under his leadership, the club won multiple domestic titles, including the Qatar Stars League and the Emir Cup. His success in Qatar paved the way for a return to FC Barcelona in 2021 as head coach. At Barça, Xavi focused on rebuilding a struggling squad, leading the team to a La Liga title in the 2022–23 season. Despite facing challenges such as financial instability and squad transitions, he was praised for promoting young talent and restoring a clear footballing identity, even though his stint ended in 2024 amid mixed results and internal pressures.