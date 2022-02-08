‘If Congress wasn’t there...’: PM Modi’s unsparing dynasty attack in RS

“The biggest threat to our democracy is dynastic parties. When one family gets too prevalent in a political party, political talent suffers,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, tore into the Opposition on Congress’ rule in the past.

PM Modi said, “Some Members asked- if there was no Congress, what would happen...I would like to say, if there was no Congress there would be no Emergency, there would be no caste politics, Sikhs would never have been massacred, the problems of Kashmiri Pandits would not have happened.”

"We will never learn lessons in democracy from those who trampled over democracy in 1975."

“A few leaders of some political parties have shown immaturity in the last 2 years which has disappointed the nation. We have seen how games have been played due to political selfishness. Campaigns were done against Indian vaccines,” PM Modi further said.

Slamming the Congress, PM Modi added, “We do not see any conflicts between national progress and regional aspirations.”

During his address in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi slyly suggested changing name of Indian National Congress to Federation of Congress. PM Modi said, “When Congress was in power, they didn’t allow country’s development. Now when in Oppositionn, they are obstructing the development of the country. They are now objecting to ‘Nation’. If the idea of ‘Nation’ is unconstitutional, then why is your party called Indian National Congress?”

The PM further said, “Congress is trapped in Urban-Naxal trap; its mindset is destructive. When family is supreme in party, then first casualty is talent.”

He also attacked the Congress for sacking over 50 state governments of several parties during its over 50-year rule at the Centre.

PM Modi in a no-holds barring attack, lashed out at India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru and said Pandit Nehru was more worried about his reputation than Goa’s freedom.

Further slamming the Congress, PM Modi said, “Lata Mangeshkar’s family was from Goa. Her younger brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar was kicked out of All India Radio for presenting a programme on Veer Savarkar’s poem.”

